The Pope received in audience in the Paul VI Hall the executives and delegates of the Italian General Conference of Labor with the general secretary Maurizio Landini. “We want to be a street union to affirm the rights of the person in the workplace and in the territory and above all we are moved by the common will to be builders of Peace and put an end to a war, caused by the serious Russian invasion, of which the first the victim is the Ukrainian people” Landini said during the audience with the Pope, the first time by the Corso Italia trade union.

Pope to the CGIL: there are no free workers without a union

“This meeting with you, who form one of the historic Italian trade union organisations, invites me to once again express my closeness to the world of work, in particular to the people and families who are struggling the most. There is no union without workers and there are no free workers without a union” Pope Francis said during the audience in the Paul VI Hall to the leaders and delegates of the CGIL, led by the secretary general Maurizio Landini (“good boy!”, Bergoglio defined him after the secretary’s greeting address). “Work builds society – the Pontiff underlined -. It is a primary experience of citizenship, in which a community of destiny takes shape, the fruit of everyone’s commitment and talents; this community is much more than the sum of the different professions, because everyone recognizes himself in the relationship with others and for others. And so, in the ordinary fabric of connections between people and economic and political projects, the fabric of ‘democracy’ is given life day by day”. “It is a fabric that is not made at a table in some building, but with creative industriousness in factories, workshops, agricultural, commercial, artisan companies, construction sites, public administrations, schools, offices, and so on”, he added.

Pope: gender inequality and job insecurity are cultural waste

“The culture of waste has crept into the folds of economic relations and has also invaded the world of work. This can be seen, for example, where human dignity is trampled on by gender discrimination – why should a woman earn less than a man? -; you can see it in youth precariousness – why should life choices be delayed due to chronic precariousness? -; or again in the culture of redundancy; and why are the most strenuous jobs still so poorly protected? Too many people suffer from lack of work or undignified work: their faces deserve to be listened to and the trade union commitment”, the Pope underlined.

Pope: too many deaths at work, defeat for society

“There are still too many dead, maimed and injured in the workplace! Every death at work is a defeat for the whole of society. Rather than counting them at the end of each year, we should remember their names, because they are people and not numbers”. the Pope continued. “Let us not allow profit and the person to be put on the same level! The idolatry of money tends to trample everyone and everything and does not protect differences. It is a question of being trained to have the lives of employees at heart and of being educated to take safety regulations seriously: only a wise alliance can prevent ‘accidents’, tragedies for families and communities”.

Pope: enough labor exploitation, illegal hiring and slavery

One concern of the Pope is “the exploitation of people, as if they were performance machines. There are forms of violence, such as illegal hiring and the slavery of laborers in agriculture or on construction sites and in other workplaces, the constraint to exhausting shifts, the underhanded game in contracts, contempt for motherhood, the conflict between work and family . How many contradictions and how many wars between the poor are consumed around work! In recent years, the so-called ‘working poor’ have increased: people who, despite having a job, are unable to support their families and give hope for the future”.