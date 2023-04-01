Pope Francis was discharged from the A. Gemelli University Hospital after his brief admission due to respiratory problems.

Upon leaving the hospital, the Pontiff surprised those present by getting out of the car to greet and bless the crowd gathered outside. But what made the most impact was the emotional moment in which the Pope hugged a couple who had lost his daughter the night before, stopping to pray with them in an act of compassion and solidarity.

Later, the Pope went to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he stopped to pray before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, commending in prayer the children he met in the Pediatric Oncology and Pediatric Neurosurgery wing of the hospital. , to all the sick and those suffering from illness and the loss of loved ones.

Speaking to some journalists present at the hospital, Pope Francis praised the medical and health personnel who had treated him and thanked them for their heroism and tenderness in caring for patients. «Being a doctor, helping the staff, cleaning, heroism and a lot of tenderness with the sick are needed in the hospital. Patients are fickle, everyone, fickleness is something that comes with the disease. Patience is needed… I greatly admire the people who work in the hospital, yesterday I was with the children and saw how tenderly they took care of them,” said the Pontiff.

Pope Francis confirmed that he will attend the Palm Sunday Mass and Angelus in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday morning, thanking him for the prayers and good wishes he received during his hospital stay.

With information from VaticanNews