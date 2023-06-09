The pope will be operated on urgently – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be operated on Wednesday, June 07 for a risk of intestinal obstruction.

The operation will take place under general anesthesia at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. “At the beginning of the afternoon, he will undergo a laparotomy and a plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with a prosthesis under general anesthesia”, indicated the director of the press service of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

The Vatican stressed that the decision to operate on the pope was taken in consultation with his medical team. The intervention specifies the Holy See, became necessary due to an incarcerated laparocele which causes recurrent, painful and worsening subocclusive syndromes.

Pope Francis will remain hospitalized for at least two days after the surgery.

Rachel Doubidji