The port of Taranto the “ugliest place in the world“. The words of the Minister of Defense are discussed Guido Crosetto that last night, in the Porta a Porta broadcast, interviewed by Bruno Vespaspeaking of the timing and bureaucratic delays for some projects, such as that of the Taranto marine wind farm (inaugurated last April), he defined the Tarantino airport in this way, linking the comment to the nearby industrial presence.