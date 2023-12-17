The Port Society of Santa Marta celebrates 30 years of management

With record figures in its cargo movements, the Santa Marta Port Society commemorates three decades of administration of the Samarium port, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the national economic sphere.

Since it was concessioned by the Colombian State in December 1993, the Port of Santa Marta, located in the northern part of the bay and managed by the Port Society, has emerged as one of the main export points in the country. With sub-terminals specialized in coal, bulk, general cargo and containers, as well as the capacity to receive cruise ships from foreign tourists, the port has contributed significantly to the economic development of the region.

Over the course of this year until August, the Port of Santa Marta has moved more than 4 million tons, a notable figure taking into account the decrease in exports compared to the same period of the previous year, when it reached 6.86 million tons throughout 2022.

Among the products that transit through the port are bananas, coffee, avocados, fresh fruits, corn, bulk cereals, flowers, coal, luxury vehicles, industrial machinery, fabrics, technological devices, inputs and raw materials, destined mostly to the United States. United States and Europe.

The natural depth of the port, at 17.3 meters, makes it the only deep-draft port without the need for dredging to maintain traffic. Domingo Segundo Chinea Barrera, president of the Port Society, highlights this factor as key to operating motor vessels of different types of cargo, guaranteeing agile and safe operations throughout the year.

In addition, the Port Society has made significant investments in human capital, infrastructure and equipment to maintain its commitment to excellence in service. It has also demonstrated its commitment to the environment, local communities and physical and industrial security.

In terms of infrastructure, dock 6 is currently being expanded by an additional 100 meters, which will increase docking positions. Subsequently, the expansion of pier 2 and the deepening of pier 4 will begin.

The Sociedad Portuaria de Santa Marta Company has recognized on its social networks the outstanding leaders in the socialization of good practices, as part of the 23rd Safety and Health at Work Week in the Port of Santa Marta, evidencing the continuous commitment with occupational safety and well-being.

