On the morning of February 28, the city’s production safety work conference was held to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and instructions on production safety, earnestly implement the spirit of the national and provincial production safety video conferences, and comprehensively summarize the work of production safety in 2022 , scientifically analyze the current situation and tasks, research and deploy key tasks for the next step, and promote the continuous stability and improvement of the city’s safety production situation. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Yu Haitian presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that all levels, departments and units should clearly understand the severe and complex production safety situation, earnestly unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, insist on the supremacy of the people and life, and strengthen bottom-line thinking and sense of urgency. Make greater efforts, more practical measures, higher standards, and stricter requirements, do a good job in the implementation of safety production work, resolutely stick to the red line of safety production, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the stability of the overall social situation. It is necessary to effectively strengthen safety supervision, focus on key links such as system mechanisms, institutional measures, education and training, supervision and assessment, and carry out “audit-style” supervision and inspection services for safety production on a regular basis. It is necessary to effectively strengthen risk prevention, continue to promote the construction of a dual prevention system, carry out in-depth special rectification of major hidden dangers in production safety, strengthen special rectification in fire protection, construction, gas, hazardous chemicals, road traffic and other fields, and speed up the management of chemical parks. It is necessary to tighten the responsibility chain, strengthen the work coordination of the safety committee, improve the digital level of safety supervision, strengthen the supervision and evaluation of safety production, and effectively form a strong joint force of joint management.

The meeting also arranged and deployed the epidemic prevention and control work, emphasizing the need to pay close attention to the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won epidemic prevention achievements. It is necessary to effectively strengthen epidemic monitoring and early warning, do a good job in prevention and control of key places and key groups, continuously improve medical treatment capabilities, strictly implement epidemic prevention and control responsibilities, and comprehensively build a solid barrier to protect the health and safety of the people.

The meeting will be held via video. Municipal leaders Wang Hongzhi, Sun Bin, Ren Qinghu, Ma Baoling, Han Wei, and municipal government secretary Wang Pinmu attended the meeting at the main venue.