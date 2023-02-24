On the afternoon of February 23, the collective study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee and the special lecture of “Quancheng Cadre University Hall” were held, and Li Zuojun, deputy director of the Institute of Public Management and Human Resources, Secretary of the Party Branch and researcher of the Development Research Center of the State Council, was invited to give special guidance Report.

Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Qiang, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Yu Haitian met with Li Zuojun; CPPCC Chairman Lei Jie and Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary Yang Feng attended the meeting.

Li Zuojun made a report on the theme of “green and low-carbon transformation and industrial development under the new situation”. Yang Feng, Sun Bin, and Liu Ke made key speeches respectively around the study theme.

When presiding over the study session, Liu Qiang pointed out that green development is a prominent feature of Chinese-style modernization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized the need to take a green and low-carbon development path. In recent years, we have deeply practiced the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, coordinated ecological protection and economic and social development, and achieved certain results. In order to build a strong provincial capital of socialist modernization in the new era, Jinan must conscientiously study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, strengthen intensive conservation, and unswervingly follow the road of green, low-carbon and high-quality development. It is necessary to activate the innovation-driven core engine, improve the innovation platform system, accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and strengthen the support of talents. It is necessary to make good use of digital to empower key variables, promote digital industrialization, industrial digitization, and data value. It is necessary to strengthen the synergy of carbon reduction and pollution reduction, do a good job in “dual control” of total energy consumption and intensity, strengthen the protection and restoration of ecosystems, and develop green and low-carbon industries. It is necessary to adhere to the coordinated efforts of both ends of supply and demand, expand effective demand, promote the development of industrial chain clusters, promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of foreign investment and foreign trade, and continuously optimize the business environment.

Comrades at the municipal level; cadres at the provincial and deputy department levels; responsible comrades from relevant departments, units and enterprises directly under the municipality attended the meeting.