The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses on the enlarged meeting held by the party group of the municipal government

On the morning of April 21, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the recent series of important speeches, the spirit of important instructions, the spirit of important speeches, and the spirit of reply letters, such as the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Guangdong and inspected the navy in the southern theater; The spirit of the speech at the State Council’s first clean government work conference, research and implement the opinions. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is highly political, strategic, instructive, and pertinent. Departments at all levels must study and understand it carefully, and implement it in light of the actual situation. It is necessary to solidly carry out the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, strengthen ideals and beliefs, forge a firm loyalty to the party, and stand firm for the people. Efforts to promote dryness have seen real results. We must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, focus on realizing innovation-driven development, actively promote high-level opening up, and firmly promote the common prosperity of all people.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, solidly promote the construction of party style and clean government in the government system, deepen the transformation of political style to improve efficiency, and strictly enforce discipline to eliminate corruption. Promote high-quality economic and social development with new achievements in building a clean and honest government. We must uphold the overall leadership of the party, earnestly strengthen system construction, vigorously promote fine work styles, strictly prevent and punish violations of discipline and law, and persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party to develop in depth.

The meeting studied the “Regulations on the Safety Production Responsibility System for Local Party and Government Leading Cadres”, emphasizing that it is necessary to firmly shoulder the political responsibility for safety production work, always tighten the safety strings, continue to deepen the “audit-style” supervision and inspection services, and firmly hold on to economic and social development Bottom line of safety. It is necessary to focus on key points to carry out centralized rectification, draw inferences from one instance, strengthen the investigation and prevention of hidden dangers, take precautions to do a good job in safety publicity and education, and create a safe and stable environment for the high-quality development of the provincial capital.

The meeting reviewed the “Municipal Party Group Investigation and Research Work Plan”.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting.