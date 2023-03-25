On the afternoon of March 24, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee held a collective study to study and implement Xi Jinping’s economic thought in depth, and deeply understood General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting high-quality development and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Economic Work Conference, and the National Two Sessions , adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, effectively promote the high-quality development of the provincial capital, and make Jinan a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. contribute.

Liu Qiang, secretary of the municipal party committee, presided over and delivered a speech. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, Han Jinfeng, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Lei Jie, chairman of the CPPCC, Yang Feng, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, and members of the standing committee of the municipal party committee participated in the study.

At the meeting, Yu Haitian, Han Jinfeng, Yang Feng, Wang Hongzhi, Sun Bin, and Dai Longcheng respectively made exchange speeches on promoting the high-quality development of the provincial capital.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important expositions on promoting high-quality development, and scientifically answered major theoretical and practical issues such as “what, why, and how to do” in high-quality development. All levels of the city must thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, adhere to the unity of development scale, speed, quality, structure, efficiency, and safety, and strive to achieve higher quality, more efficiency, fairer, more sustainable, Safer development.

The meeting emphasized that the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting high-quality development is reflected in specific actions, which is to unswervingly accelerate the construction of a strong provincial capital. Over the years, building a strong provincial capital has been the pursuit of the people of Quancheng, and it is also the goal of the successive municipal committees. The tenth municipal party committee and the eleventh municipal party committee thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions for Shandong’s work. The tenth municipal party committee proposed to build “four centers” and build a modern spring city; the eleventh municipal party committee Further clarify the new connotation of building a strong provincial capital “big strong, beautiful Fortis”, and plan to promote a new urban development pattern of “Dongqiang, Xixing, South America, North, Zhongyou”. The 12th Municipal Party Committee fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, anchored in “walking ahead and opening up new games”, insisted on developing through inheritance and improving through innovation, based on Jinan’s “ten development advantages”, and further clarified the new The strategic system of the modernization drive of the times, that is: to anchor the strategic positioning of “be brave to be the vanguard and build a strong provincial capital”, closely follow the strategic goal of “strengthening the new, the rich, the beautiful and the high”, so as to implement the 267 key tasks and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China The dynamic and complete key economic and social construction projects are the strategic starting point, and the working method of “highlighting key points, paying attention to details, compacting responsibilities, and forming a closed loop” is used to strengthen the work style guarantee of “not fighting muddle-headed battles, not putting on airs, and not being an official of peace” . This strategic system is not only a continuation of the previous development ideas, but also a further optimization for new situations and new tasks, reflecting the continuity, stability, pertinence and timeliness of development. The whole city must follow the established thinking and goals, work step by step and persevere, make every effort to promote greater breakthroughs in the modernization of a strong provincial capital, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions.