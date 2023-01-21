On the afternoon of January 20th, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee held a collective study to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly study and understand the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, and comprehensively and systematically grasp the principles of socialist spiritual civilization construction Fundamental direction and system layout; conscientiously study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on secrecy work, further enhance the initiative of leading cadres to fulfill the responsibility system for secrecy work, and provide guarantees for accelerating the construction of a socialist, modern and strong provincial capital in the new era.

Liu Qiang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, hosted and delivered a speech; Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Yu Haitian, Chairman of the CPPCC Lei Jie, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Yang Feng and members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee participated in the study.

Yu Haitian, Lei Jie, Yang Feng, Wang Hongzhi, Dai Longcheng, and Li Guoqiang respectively made key speeches around the learning theme.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has published a series of important expositions on strengthening the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, which has profoundly revealed the characteristics and laws of the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, enriched and developed the party’s work on the construction of socialist spiritual civilization scientific theory. We must persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense our hearts and souls, and continue to deepen the study, understanding and publicity of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to consolidate and strengthen the mainstream public opinion, strictly implement the responsibility system for ideological work, strengthen the construction of the all-media communication system, let positive energy become a large flow, and continuously improve the city’s influence and reputation. It is necessary to complete the creation of a national civilized model city with high standards, grasp the key and difficult points, and continuously improve the level of civilization creation. It is necessary to prosper and develop cultural undertakings and cultural industries, innovatively implement cultural projects that benefit the people, improve the level of public cultural services, speed up the formulation of cultural industry development plans, and promote the high-quality development of the city’s cultural industries.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully understand the extreme importance of confidentiality work, establish a solid bottom-line thinking, highlight precise policy implementation, strengthen comprehensive prevention, strengthen technological empowerment, pay attention to the implementation of responsibilities, and earnestly do a good job in various confidentiality and security tasks.

The meeting emphasized that as the Spring Festival is approaching, departments at all levels must do a good job in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, stable economic operation, safe production, and assistance and assistance to the needy, so as to ensure the overall harmony and stability of the society.