The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses on the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee

On April 23, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to analyze and study the economic and social development situation in the first quarter and plan the next step.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, made arrangements for the economic work in the second quarter.

The meeting heard the report on the city’s economic and social development situation in the first quarter and the report on the city’s work safety in production, and the participants exchanged speeches.

The meeting pointed out that since the beginning of this year, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, Jinan City has fully implemented the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. Supply, market entities, risk prevention, sustained and healthy economic and social development, and the economic operation in the first quarter achieved a “good start”, laying a solid foundation for the realization of the annual goals and tasks. At the same time, we must also see that there are still some problems and shortcomings in the current economic operation. The whole city must keep a clear mind, strengthen confidence and determination, combine learning and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, set goals, pay close attention to implementation, and complete the tasks in the first half of the year with high standards. “In the new era, a strong socialist modernization province will make greater contributions.

The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in economic work in the second quarter, we must keep a close eye on the goals and tasks, and go all out to focus on key breakthroughs. It is necessary to firmly grasp the project construction, make good use of policy funds, promote the accelerated construction of continued construction projects, fully develop new landing projects, and speed up the implementation of planned reserve projects. It is necessary to promote the accelerated recovery of consumption, do a good job in festival consumption, boost key consumption areas, hold high-standard consumer exhibitions, and attract large and strong characteristic consumer projects. We must continue to do a good job in industrial growth, stabilize the “basic market”, dig deep into new growth, lengthen the industrial chain, do a good job in operation monitoring, effective production, development of enterprises above and below regulations, and project supporting construction. It is necessary to promote the continuous recovery of real estate and ensure stable and healthy development. It is necessary to do a good job in the work of foreign trade and foreign investment, do a good job in stock stabilization, incremental tap potential, and policy guarantees, support the stable development of foreign trade enterprises, and continue to optimize the structure of foreign capital utilization. It is necessary to stimulate the vitality of financial development, make good use of the capital market to promote the listing of enterprises, accelerate the construction of a pilot zone for technological innovation and financial reform, and focus on preventing and defusing financial risks. It is necessary to enhance financial security capabilities, do a good job in fiscal and tax collection and management, improve the efficiency of fund use, increase efforts to obtain special debts, and strengthen government debt management. It is necessary to promote the high-quality development of the development zone, give full play to the role of the baton of assessment, deepen the reform of the system and mechanism of the development zone, and promote the development zone to continue to strive for the first place. We must resolutely guard the bottom line of development, better coordinate development and security, firmly guard the bottom line of food energy, people’s livelihood security, ecological environment, and social stability, and earnestly do a good job in safety production. It is necessary to strengthen docking and strive to create a good environment for the sustained and healthy operation of the economy.