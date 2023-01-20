A few days ago, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and discuss with people outside the party and welcome the New Year together and the spirit of important instructions on political and legal work. Implement opinions; study and review relevant documents.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, maintain strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance. It is necessary to accurately grasp the profound connotation of solving the unique problems of a large party, and further strengthen the party’s advanced and pure construction with the spirit of self-revolution. It is necessary to accurately grasp the important requirements of improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, so that all work can better reflect the times, grasp the regularity, and be full of creativity. It is necessary to accurately grasp the strategic deployment of promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and earnestly implement various tasks. It is necessary to comprehensively improve the modernization level of political and legal work, do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, maintaining stability, and promoting development, so as to create a safe and stable social environment.

The meeting studied the “Several Regulations on the Democratic Life Meetings of Party Members and Leading Cadres of the Party and State Organs Above the County Level”, emphasizing that the democratic life meetings are an important part of the political life within the party, and it is necessary to carefully organize, carefully prepare, and hold high standards for the democratic life of leading groups at all levels. Yes, to make sure it works.

The meeting reviewed the “Jinan Three-Year Action Plan for Deepening the Transformation of New and Old Growth Drivers and Promoting Green, Low-Carbon and High-quality Development (2023-2025)”, emphasizing the need to improve the level of planning, focus on project construction, strengthen information support, and adhere to project-based, list-based Promote the transformation and implement the action plan in a down-to-earth manner.

The meeting heard a report on the “2023 Key Targets and Tasks Responsibility Statement”, and pointed out that it is necessary to keep an eye on the targets and tasks, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, form a closed loop of work, and do a good job in the implementation of various tasks.

The meeting arranged and deployed the work during the Spring Festival, emphasizing the need to coordinate and do a good job in all tasks, and make every effort to create a safe and orderly production and living environment, so that the masses can enjoy a happy and peaceful Spring Festival.