On March 8, Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, participated in the deliberation of the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress by the Shandong delegation at the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress. The government should improve its administrative capacity according to the law, and strive to build a government that the people are satisfied with.

Yu Haitian said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress holds high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, sums up the results in a realistic, objective and comprehensive way, and arranges work with clear goals , clear thinking, showing strong political responsibility, deep feelings for the people and pragmatic work style. Over the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the 13th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adhered to the leadership of the party, the people are the masters of the country, and the rule of law Organically unified, closely centering on the overall situation of the work of the party and the country, conscientiously fulfilling the duties entrusted by the constitution and laws, the work of the people’s congress has made new and significant progress.

Yu Haitian said that in the next step, we will more actively and consciously accept the legal supervision and work supervision of the National People’s Congress, carefully handle the proposals and suggestions of the National People’s Congress, further strengthen communication with the deputies of the National People’s Congress, and strive to create good conditions for the deputies of the National People’s Congress to carry out their work and continuously improve work, earnestly enhance the government’s law-based administrative capacity, and strive to build a government that the people are satisfied with.

Yu Haitian suggested that, based on the forefront of industry development, strengthen overall planning, continuously promote legislation in various emerging fields, and effectively lead and guarantee high-quality development with good laws and good governance. Improve and make good use of the regular contact mechanism between the people’s congresses at all levels and the government, further strengthen the supervision of the people’s congresses on government work, examine major government decisions from more dimensions such as legitimacy and rationality, and continuously improve the level of scientific, democratic, and legal administrative decision-making . Promote the normalization of special inquiries, further enhance the rigidity of supervision, increase the frequency of inquiries, expand the depth of inquiries for major projects, key projects, and important livelihood issues, and effectively enhance the pertinence and timeliness of supervision work, and urge the government to implement effectively and with high Quality supervision promotes government administration according to law.