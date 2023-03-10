On March 9, Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, attended the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress when the Shandong delegation deliberated on the “two highs” work report. The ability of the rule of law, striving to create a model city for the construction of a national rule of law government.

Yu Haitian said that the “Two Highs” work report adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and thoroughly implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The report fully embodies the party’s centralized and unified leadership on the comprehensive rule of law, effectively demonstrates the practical achievements of the construction of the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and fully demonstrates the mission of serving economic and social development.

Yu Haitian said that in the next step, we will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, conscientiously implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and resolutely safeguard the authority of the Constitution and laws , do a good job in the “eighth five-year plan” law popularization work, continue to improve the ability of the government system to use rule of law thinking and methods, and strive to create a national model city for the construction of a rule of law government.

Yu Haitian suggested to further strengthen the system and mechanism, strengthen grassroots construction, actively prevent and resolve disputes, and continuously improve the level of judicial work. Further strengthen the supervision of the government’s law-based administrative work, help the government to continuously improve the ability to use the rule of law thinking and methods to promote development, resolve conflicts, maintain stability, and deal with risks, and promote the impartiality, integrity and standardized law enforcement of administrative agencies. Further strengthen the service guarantee for the rule of law business environment, make management more standardized, make enterprises more at ease, make operations smoother, and make services more convenient.