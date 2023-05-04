The position of Senior Vice President of Customer Delivery at Avianca is assumed by Dana Shapir Alviene

Bogota Colombia. Since April 27, Dana Shapir Alviene took over as Senior Vice President of Customer Delivery at Avianca. Dana has more than 20 years of experience, especially in the air transport sector, working in recent years with companies such as JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines. At Avianca, he will have the mission of leading […]

