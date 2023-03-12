The positive rate of COVID-19 in sentinel hospitals in China is now declining, but the positive rate of influenza virus is on the rise, reaching 41.6% in the ninth week of 2023.

According to China Business News, on Saturday (March 11), China CDC updated the situation of the national coronavirus epidemic situation. Among the weekly flu-like cases (body temperature ≥ 38 ℃, accompanied by cough or sore throat) reported by sentinel hospitals across the country, , the positive rate of COVID-19 has decreased, while the positive rate of influenza is still rising.

The ratio of influenza-like cases reported by Chinese sentinel hospitals to the number of outpatient (emergency) department visits began to increase in the seventh week (February 13-19) of 2023, and in the ninth week (February 27-March 5) has increased to 7.1%, up from 3.8% in the eighth week.

Influenza activity levels have increased in many places in China, mainly influenza A, which is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by influenza A virus.

The National Influenza Center of China also released the latest weekly influenza surveillance report on the 8th. According to the report, in the ninth week of 2023 (February 27 to March 5), the positive rate of influenza virus detection in southern and northern provinces continued to rise, and A(H1N1 ) pdm09 (seasonal influenza A H1N1 subtype virus) is dominant, and A(H3N2) (seasonal influenza A H3N2 subtype virus) is co-circulating.

pleasebrowseOur official Facebook page for more new information