The possibility of a reduction in the prices of petroleum products from May 1

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 9:51 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Petrol and diesel prices are likely to drop across the country from the first of next month.

According to the sources of oil marketing companies, the possibility of reduction in the prices of petroleum products has been shown from May 1. The price of petrol is likely to decrease by Rs 4 and a half per liter while the price of diesel is likely to decrease by Rs 6 per liter.

It should be noted that a few days ago the Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik had said that in a few weeks we will receive cargoes of petroleum products. Hopefully there will be good news regarding petroleum products by Eid-ul-Azha.