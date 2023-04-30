Home » The possibility of a reduction in the prices of petroleum products from May 1
News

The possibility of a reduction in the prices of petroleum products from May 1

by admin
The possibility of a reduction in the prices of petroleum products from May 1

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 9:51 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Petrol and diesel prices are likely to drop across the country from the first of next month.

According to the sources of oil marketing companies, the possibility of reduction in the prices of petroleum products has been shown from May 1. The price of petrol is likely to decrease by Rs 4 and a half per liter while the price of diesel is likely to decrease by Rs 6 per liter.

It should be noted that a few days ago the Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik had said that in a few weeks we will receive cargoes of petroleum products. Hopefully there will be good news regarding petroleum products by Eid-ul-Azha.

See also

. On the occasion of Eid, citizens especially got new currency notes of Rs.75 and distributed them among children

See also  Covid: Argentina, new record day with 663 deaths

You may also like

Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer...

Further dispute in coalition about new public procurement...

TSJE highlights that some 21 international delegations will...

Valle del Cauca: they allocate 20,000 million for...

Youth hostel in Bochum: “We’re back!” – Ruhr...

The Colombian Conference 2023 closed successfully

Enjoy shopping in Shanghai! The 2023 International Consumer...

“White House Correspondents Dinner” – Joe Biden is...

The end of flattery! – Naibaat

Julio Gutiérrez Vega is the new King of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy