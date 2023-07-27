Home » The possible candidate of Vargas Lleras for the Mayor of Bogotá
The possible candidate of Vargas Lleras for the Mayor of Bogotá

The possible candidate of Vargas Lleras for the Mayor of Bogotá

Thus, there are already several names that have been confirmed to compete for the Mayor of Bogotá. Among them Rodrigo Lara, Jorge Robledo, Gustavo Bolívar, Daniel Oviedo and Carlos Fernando Galán.

Gustavo Bolívar, Petro’s candidate for mayor of Bogotá

As expected after conducting an internal consultation, the Historical Pact gave its permission to former senator Gustavo Bolívar so that on behalf of the community that brings together the Patriotic Union, Human Colombia and the Colombian Communist Party, be the one who competes for the mayoralty of Bogotá in the elections on October 29.

During the launch of his candidacy, Bolívar spoke with Kienyke.com and spoke about the flags with which he will seek to occupy the Liévano Palace to replace Claudia López.

Initially, the writer and creator of well-known novels such as ‘Pandillas, Guerra y Paz’, and ‘Sin senos no hay paraíso’, pointed out the need to fight hard against hunger, which, in his opinion, is one of the factors that most violence and insecurity generates in the Colombian capital.

