The post-00 shepherd girl became popular: slaughtering a sheep in 8 minutes has a big contrast with her delicate appearance – People – cnBeta.COM

The rise of short videos not only gives ordinary people a way to record their lives, but also allows more people to share happiness because of the convenience of the Internet. On Douyin, the ID “Grey Wolf’s Sheep” has nearly 5 million followers, and the video has received over 32 million likes. According to Tianshan.com, The Up master behind this is actually Huiran, a post-00 (born in 2001) girl from Yuli County, Bayingoleng Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang. Contrary to her elegant and quiet appearance, the girl can slaughter a sheep in 8 minutes, and netizens even teased her privately and gave her the nickname “Desert Butcher”.

According to the report, Huiran came to her parents from her hometown in Shandong at the end of 2018. Because her family was in the breeding business, there were more than 600 sheep, so shepherding sheep in the Tahe, Gobi, desert, grassland, and Populus euphratica forests became part of her daily life. , and gave birth to the idea of ​​shooting short videos. I didn’t expect that it suddenly became popular because of the down-to-earth content related to sheep slaughtering and shepherding.

A video she posted on August 24 in which she simply summoned the flock received 2.56 million likes, allowing more people on the Internet to see this interesting picture.

In this regard, some netizens said that the real warmth of these ordinary lives not only broadened their horizons, but also made them love life more and be a hero of their ordinary life.