The post-00 shepherd girl became popular: slaughtering a sheep in 8 minutes has a big contrast with her delicate appearance – People – cnBeta.COM

报道称，惠然是2018年底从山东老家来父母身边，因为家里做养殖生意，有600多只羊，所以穿梭在塔河、戈壁、沙漠、草场、胡杨林间放羊也成了自己日常生活的一部分，并催生了拍摄短视频的想法，没想到正因为与宰羊、牧羊等有关的接地气内容，突然就火了。

她8月24日发布的一则干脆面召唤羊群的视频更是获得256万点赞，让互联网上更多人看到了这有趣的画面。

对此，一些网友表示，这些平凡生活的点滴真实温暖，不仅开阔了眼界，也让自己更加热爱生活，做自己平凡生活的英雄。

The rise of short videos not only gives ordinary people a way to record their lives, but also allows more people to share happiness because of the convenience of the Internet. On Douyin, the ID “Grey Wolf’s Sheep” has nearly 5 million followers, and the video has received over 32 million likes. According to Tianshan.com,The Up master behind this is actually Huiran, a post-00 (born in 2001) girl from Yuli County, Bayingoleng Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang. Contrary to her elegant and quiet appearance, the girl can slaughter a sheep in 8 minutes, and netizens even teased her privately and gave her the nickname “Desert Butcher”.

According to the report, Huiran came to her parents from her hometown in Shandong at the end of 2018. Because her family was in the breeding business, there were more than 600 sheep, so shepherding sheep in the Tahe, Gobi, desert, grassland, and Populus euphratica forests became part of her daily life. , and gave birth to the idea of ​​shooting short videos. I didn’t expect that it suddenly became popular because of the down-to-earth content related to sheep slaughtering and shepherding.

A video she posted on August 24 in which she simply summoned the flock received 2.56 million likes, allowing more people on the Internet to see this interesting picture.

In this regard, some netizens said that the real warmth of these ordinary lives not only broadened their horizons, but also made them love life more and be a hero of their ordinary life.

