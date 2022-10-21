Recently, in Yantai, Shandong, a pair of parents born in the 1990s named their son’s hardcore President Zhang, which attracted heated discussions among netizens. It is understood that Bao’s father’s surname is Zhang, Bao’s mother’s surname is Yan, and the new baby boy is named “Zhang Zong”. Bao Ma posted that she had already thought about the second child and named it “General Manager Yan”.

Netizens called him too domineering: he was a domineering president from birth.

Some netizens also questioned: When working in the future, how should leaders and colleagues shout? Would it be too hasty?

In this regard, the mother responded to netizens on social platforms, saying that the name for her son is to prevent him from working and being controlled by others, so that he can live freely. Don’t ask him to be rich, even ordinary money is enough for him.

So is there really a boss called “Mr. Zhang”? There really is.

The Qichacha APP shows that,There are 49 bosses in the country called “Zhang Zong”, of which Zhejiang has the most with 11. In addition, among the 20 industries, the wholesale and retail industry is the most favored by “Mr. Zhang”, with 26.

There are endless news about the name being named. A couple in Anqing, Anhui named their child Wu Shiyi, parents in Zhejiang named their son “Li Bushangshu” for fear of repeating the name, and Mr. Wan from Yichang, Hubei named their son “Wantu Sirui” (homonym 123 in English), and some people named the child “King of Glory”.