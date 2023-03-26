The postcards left by the Drake concert at Estéreo Picnic
Since its presence at the festival was announced, the expectation among the attendees was total.
The attendance of the public to the main stage for its presentation was massive.
Among the public there is talk of a new attendance record for the main stage. (Awaiting official confirmation).
Contrary to other countries, the Canadian’s presentation began quite punctually.
However, of the hour and a half that the show was supposed to last, it lasted just over 50 minutes.
Drake sang his most iconic songs and set the attendees at the Estéreo Picnic to vibrate.
One of the most emotional moments was when he raised the Colombian flag during several songs.
Also, at the end he said goodbye singing ‘I will always love you’ by Whitney Houston. The show ended amid fireworks and a great applause from the public.