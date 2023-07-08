Home » The poster with the most wanted in Buenaventura is presented
News

The poster with the most wanted in Buenaventura is presented

by admin
The poster with the most wanted in Buenaventura is presented

In the midst of the public order actions that are taking place in Buenaventura After the recent problems of armed violence that have been occurring among illegal groups, the National Police presented the most wanted poster.

After a security meeting led by the president Gustavo Petro, The names of the people who would be part of armed groups that have plagued this region with excessive armed violence were presented.

Also read: The 19 workers kidnapped in Catatumbo are released

On their social networks, General William Salamanca, National Police Director, He published the image in which the names and photographs of the people who are being sought are revealed and for which a reward of up to 200 million pesos is offered for information that leads to the whereabouts of the criminals.

“A few hours after having launched, with the Minister of Defense, the flyer of the most wanted in Buenaventura, the first of them, Teófilo Gamboa Bravo, was turned in, required for conspiracy to commit a crime. Help us locate them. Reward of up to $200 million, ”said the director of the Police on his Twitter account.

See also  Maduro welcomed Petro's ceasefire with the ELN

You may also like

Giant axes, dating back 300,000 years, discovered in...

Inamhi predicted the heavy rains, on July 7,...

El Paso Shooter Patrick Crusius Sentenced to Consecutive...

Fruit carts from Lejanías, nominated for Intangible Cultural...

Rome will have Piazza Franco Califano and Largo...

Government of Alto Paraná inaugurates a pavilion with...

Covid: in Lombardy no hospitalized in intensive care...

EXEMPLARY SENTENCE FOR FEMINICIDE OF YPEJHÚ « News...

Zhejiang Strives for High-Quality Completion of Economic Census...

The political coalition that will support Katia to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy