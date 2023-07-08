The poster with the most wanted in Buenaventura is presented

In the midst of the public order actions that are taking place in Buenaventura After the recent problems of armed violence that have been occurring among illegal groups, the National Police presented the most wanted poster.

After a security meeting led by the president Gustavo Petro, The names of the people who would be part of armed groups that have plagued this region with excessive armed violence were presented.

On their social networks, General William Salamanca, National Police Director, He published the image in which the names and photographs of the people who are being sought are revealed and for which a reward of up to 200 million pesos is offered for information that leads to the whereabouts of the criminals.

“A few hours after having launched, with the Minister of Defense, the flyer of the most wanted in Buenaventura, the first of them, Teófilo Gamboa Bravo, was turned in, required for conspiracy to commit a crime. Help us locate them. Reward of up to $200 million, ”said the director of the Police on his Twitter account.

