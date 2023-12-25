The power of Perception

“Perception is not reality, but the same perception often ends up being reality.”

Domingo Enrique Bernier Méndez

When I decided to write this article, I remembered the phrase in the epigraph that, in almost every conversation, my friend Domingo Bernier expressed. We met every 15 days (during 2003) in order to review the progress of the Organizational Transformation project that we were developing at Comfamiliar de La Guajira, in its third phase of Process Virtualization. He had trained with Edwar De Bono, during the 1980s, in the theory of lateral thinking. and evidently applied several tools to improve exploration skills and attitudes, which De Bono created, such as PNI (Positive, Negative, Interesting), CTF (Consider All Factors) and CyS (Consequences and Sequelae).

Edwar De Bono’s lateral thinking points out that in his process there is a first phase of perception and a second processing phase in which the first perceptions are elaborated and developed. De Bono’s idea seeks to generate conceptual leaps to break the logic of perceptual patterns, typical of human beings.

In the previous paragraph I highlight the term perception in bold because of the power that this human capacity has to recreate reality. According to the RAE, perceiving is Capture images, impressions or external sensations through one of the senses. Therefore, from the perspective of cognitive processes*, “To perceive is to capture the reality (facts, events, objects, changes) that surround us through the senses. Thus, perception is the way we interpret external and internal information, which we receive through our senses, so that it acquires meaning for us.” Generally, perception focuses on the external, ignoring internal stimuli, since most people are unaware that these precisely help us become successful people.

The human being is more intelligent when he knows and recreates his surrounding reality, but he becomes wiser when he understands that within him there is infinite potential, capable of perceiving, understanding and expanding knowledge of himself and his environment for his own benefit. and its environment.

Jorge Isaza Saenz and Jesús Martínez Zúñiga explain the above in their manuscript The optimal development of intelligence and quality of life (2000), supported by the adjacent figure, stating that theoretical knowledge of physical laws is important to transform the object of study (surrounding reality), but knowledge of oneself is more transcendent with full perception that allows the individual to be completely aware of present reality, being in the here and now. As seen in the graph, and by virtue of the individual-environment relationship, the first thing that should be perceived is the immediate, as described by Isaza and Martinez. First of all, the space that the body occupies, the attitude of our conscience, our emotions and our interior. Next, perceive the environment in which we move, and from which we obtain survival. And finally advance our perception with the most distant or universal space, to make us aware that we are a part of the whole.

However, human beings have forgotten themselves, so they generally look outside how to evolve and improve their quality of life, forgetting about the knowledge of themselves, considering the legend of the temple of Delphi in ancient Greece to be irrelevant: «Man know thyself.» Of course, learning to improve our perception of our environment is key to the success of every person, since it allows us to enhance conscious thinking and, therefore, act more effectively.

Many people consider the phrase: “Succeeding in life depends on our way of thinking” trivial, but how wrong are those who believe this. Henry Ford commented on the subject: “Thinking is the hardest job that exists, which is why very few undertake it..” Now, thought processes are conscious and subconscious. While this occurs without the full knowledge of the individual, the latter requires full knowledge of the process that occurs in four stages: 1) Perception, 2) association, 3) evaluation and 4) decision, as explained by Walter Doyle Staple in the book Think like a winner. Although this author limits perception to the sensory (limited to external reality), it is necessary to consider extrasensory perception (to address holistic reality, both external and internal), which more effectively enhances the art of thinking.

In my writing The paradigm effect, based on a joke starring a Wayuu indigenous person, I outline how many people limit themselves to perceiving an unreal reality (or unreal reality) by remaining anchored to their beliefs, customs, rules and models of the past. But since life is evolution, our inner being, our soul, always urges us to make a change that makes it possible to improve our quality of life. And as I have proclaimed in my conferences, in my writings and in my book, That Something (the soul) that lies within us, which is our true divine essence, drives us to that search for greater well-being. Therefore, being permeated by our paradigms of the past and anxious for a better future, conflicts (internal and external) arise in our lives due to not being able to become aware of the current reality and live the dichotomy of life of longing for something, that many do not know exactly what it is, and to hope that what we long for will come true without knowing how.

With the above, I want to take you, dear reader, to Walter Doyle Staple’s explanation regarding “the three general categories of thought: 1) Going through the mind, meditating, weighing, reasoning, concentrating attention on something in order to

reach a decision, understand or resolve. This thinking about the present involves the creation of solutions and the determination of meaning from conflicting elements of information, the adoption of an opinion or conviction about a particular topic or the reaffirmation of opinions or ideas already adopted. 2) Have in mind, collect or remember by resorting to the past. And 3) Anticipate or expect a certain result, based on historical data, thinking about the future and what it can contribute..”

To achieve success and happiness it is necessary to learn to live in the here and now, in the present, since perception cannot be prejudged by previous experiences nor are fantasy or daydreaming part of it. It evolves towards the optimal, towards a better quality of life, who permanently assimilates individual realities, understanding them as part of the whole. To awaken is to become aware of reality, both the immediate environment and the infinite universe, and understand that we are one, that we are an individualization of God.

The power of perception is inherent in every person, and, therefore, those who wish to succeed in life must perfect it with patient and constant exercise. Only with the application of tools (such as those created by De Bono, among others) can we learn to develop and strengthen sensory perception to see, hear, feel, smell and taste authentic reality; and, with discipline, through the practice of (meditation) exercises, intuition (extrasensory perception) is developed and perfected to achieve “sudden” inspirations and daily epiphanies.

Most people, when they meet a person with these qualities, consider them to be very intelligent, creative, a genius, or a very wise person. But this is not exclusive to certain special people, every human being has the same potential, which can be brought out with the application of tools to develop lateral thinking, multiple intelligences (according to Howard Gardner) or habits of effectiveness (according to Stephen Covey) and/or or meditation exercises. With the following exercise, shared by Isaza and Martinez, you can begin to develop it; Practice it every day for 15 minutes when you wake up and 15 minutes when you go to bed at night.

“Sit comfortably, with your feet firmly on the ground and your back straight. Close your eyes and take a deep breath…

slow…calm. Count 15 breaths and relax… find your peace of mind… Now, keeping your eyes closed, feel and perceive the space that your body occupies. Feel your body; every part of your body.

Perceive all the sensations that your body is receiving: Temperature, humidity, smells. Become aware of your entire body.

Now perceive and feel a light that surrounds you… it is your aura. Perceive with all your analytical capacity, with all your capacity for love and with all your physical strength.

Now, perceive all the sounds around you. Identify the softest and loudest sounds… the closest and the farthest. Analyze and feel what the source of that sound is and how far it is from you. Perceive and identify if that sound represents safety or evidence of danger… Do it calmly.

Now, try to increase the quality of that perception. Sharpen your perception. Force your intelligence and your body to function more and better; but maintain your tranquility, the same breathing frequency… and the same degree of relaxation. Reach a feeling of mastery of everything around you. You dominate with your intelligence, with love and with physical strength. Then there is no fear, you are calm, you are safe.

Feel and clearly identify the relationship between your being and what surrounds you. Now sharpen that perception even more… Make it continuous. Do not allow thought to wander and work intermittently… Do not be distracted… o Allow your intelligence to unite you to the reality of the present permanently… Master your environment with tranquility and wisdom.

Now, it not only captures sounds, but also movements and feelings in the environment. Feel the energy that comes out of every human being around you… Perceive your companions… capture them. They are beings, trying to survive and evolve just like you. Perceive the vibration of energy and love that surrounds you. Now feel and perceive the space that surrounds you one kilometer around… 40 kilometers around. Sharpen your senses and perceive the entire Universe. You live in infinite space. Any point is the center of an infinite space, therefore you are the center of the Universe. You are the most important and greatest being. The universe. Your potential is infinite… perceive that and accept it with humility.

Perceive your body, your immediate environment, your peers and the infinite universe at the same time. Capture the presence of the energy of nature and God around you.

Now, with your eyes open, perceive all the shapes that surround you: observe deeply, calmly, with the same attitude as when you had your eyes closed. Take note of time and space as you observe the shapes.

Finish the exercise. rest, but try to preserve that level and quality of perception in your daily actions.”

Success and happiness are guaranteed from the inside out, as advocated by Stephen Covey, and it is truly the only way to contribute meaningfully to building a better world.

By: carlos rafael melo freyle

* https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros–tic/14002984/helvia/classroom/files/repository/1000/1006/html/web4/cognitive/processscogn.htm#:~:text=But%20%C2%BF%20in%20what%C3%A9%20consists%20of ,that%20acquires%20meaning%20for%20us.

