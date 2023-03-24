Home News THE POWER OF SEDUCTION OF WOMEN, THE MOST POWERFUL WEAPON IN THE WORLD « cde News
CIUDAD DEL ESTE (trends, by Esteban Roa) They say that in the history between men and women, women have always been the protagonists. She has always been a sorceress who, surrounded by charms, has been in charge of enchanting all those who pass through her life. And today, after centuries of being a sorceress, she continues to enchant, with more and more weapons, starting with her great seductive power. Fine lingerie that covers the body in the correct way, reveals just enough and creates delicate and sensual shapes, the looks, the smell, in short, anything goes in this game of seduction.

Men like to think that they are the ones who take the first step in starting a relationship, and women know it; for this reason, they “allow themselves to be seduced” by the one they have already chosen beforehand. And it is that the art of seducing is such a feminine matter that they fall asleep before a penetrating gaze. They are wrapped in a spell, yes, but that is natural.

The woman, although they think otherwise, is the one who invariably produces that gesture of approach that, although it is not explicit, is notorious enough to let the man know that he can get closer. So, when a man advances towards a woman, he does so because she has given him permission (some psychologists speak of the “order” to approach).

In most mammals it is the male who is in charge of carrying out sexual propaganda, thus showing the female his strength. In human beings it is not so different, because to impress the woman they show off everything they can, they have tactics, they draw up a strategy. However, in the end it is the woman who decides if she accepts or not, and then the male must dance to the beat of what she orders. Undoubtedly, the weapon of female seduction is the most powerful weapon that exists.

