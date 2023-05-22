The power of the people, “peeing on frozen feet” at the temporary suspension of Naver and Kakao Review Committee

(Newsis)

On the 22nd, the power of the people responded with’peeing on their feet’ in relation to the decision by the Portal News Affiliation Evaluation Committee (Review Committee), which is in charge of reviewing and managing Naver and Kakao News partnerships, to temporarily suspend operations.

Park Dae-lil, chairman of the People’s Power Policy Committee, said on Facebook that day, “In the meantime, there have been constant disputes over the bias in the arrangement of portal news as well as the controversy surrounding the review committee and the biased arrangement of the portal news.” .

Policy Committee Chairman Park said, “The reason why the sincerity of this measure is questioned is because the portal itself provided the cause.” have pointed out Then, the two portals said they excluded political news, but when I checked, it was fake news.”

He said, “The temporary suspension of peeing on frozen feet is not a fundamental solution. We need genuine improvement, not temporary suspension,” he stressed.

The power of the people has recently been putting forward a system improvement bill while pointing out the problems of portal news every day. Previously, on the 14th, Chairman Park of the Policy Committee said, “It is a trick to revive the actual sword” regarding Naver and Kakao’s movement to introduce the “keyword recommendation” service on the 14th. gave birth,” he criticized.

On the same day, Rep. Yoon Doo-hyun of the same party proposed an amendment to the Press Arbitration Act to include portal news such as Naver and Daum in the media and to take social responsibility.

Meanwhile, the rating committee held a plenary meeting of the steering committee this afternoon and decided to temporarily suspend operations. This is according to Naver and Kakao’s proposal directly to the Review Committee. While the evaluation committee, which was officially launched in 2016, was in operation, disputes over the fairness of screening and expelling standards continued. Controversy over the specific ideology and faction bias of the committee members continued.