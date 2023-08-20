The power of the web to tell stories and create value-added services

Glocal, think global, act local. It was a fashionable slogan twenty years ago, the years of the transition to the new millennium and of great expectations, of challenges in society and the advent of globalisation. And the advance of the web, before social networks but already an important part of everyone’s life. Citizens, institutions, companies and economic activities. A stimulating and, in some ways, even risky challenge was at the center of public confrontation and of many organized realities. Globalization could homogenize and crush every peculiarity and modern technologies they were turning our world upside down. Is it possible to take advantage of modern technologies, becoming more and more citizens of the world and taking advantage of new opportunities? Is it possible to maintain one’s peculiarities, one’s originality, one’s specificity in an increasingly globalized world?

These questions were relevant twenty years ago and still are today. Also in our territory, also for our economic, social and cultural activities. The workshops, shops, economic activities are an integral part of the present of our territory and, at the same time, often represent its roots, history and wealth. They tell us what we have been, our territory, the identity of the community. Overcoming challenges, finding the strength to tell stories and create value-added services, making the world the virtual square that does not crush and erase the squares of the territory but creates an even bigger square, as vast as the whole world, is important to stay active , to remain active in this world, not get lost and rather renew, strengthen, value our roots, our history, the richness of the identity of the community in which we live. Taking up an expression that we have often quoted on our pages, which is an important part of our mission, to make people talk more and more and express the “Genius Loci”, the spirit that animates places, and not let it be suffocated by the changing world and crisis.

“From storytelling to storyselling – online shops and workshops become as big as the whole world” is the event that will be hosted in the Pinacoteca of Palazzo d’Avalosthis afternoon starting at 18.30, organized by the Department of Economic Development entrusted to the councilor Anna Bosco and from CNA. After the institutional greetings of the mayor Francis Menna the introduction is entrusted to the councilor for economic development Anna Bosco and the meeting will be moderated by Silvio Calicedeputy director of CNA Abruzzo, with the intervention of Giampaolo Colletti and the participation of SMEs and wwwworkers from Abruzzo.

Colletti, journalist collaborator of Il Sole24ore, is director of StartupItalia and author of the book “We are all Influencers, the map of the new Internet era”. Colletti will intervene on territorial marketing and on «how the future of sales points travels between tradition and innovation, above all thanks to the power of the network and social media to tell stories, to create value-added services, to intercept new customers, to sell online over the years in which we are all influencers» underlines the councilor Anna Bosco.

