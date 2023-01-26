Source title: The power department guarantees power supply to ensure the brightness and warmth of the family reunion

During the Spring Festival holiday, many people stick to the positions of energy supply guarantee to ensure the brightness and warmth of ordinary people’s family reunion. During the Spring Festival, with the increase of returning home for the new year and the impact of low temperature weather, the electricity load of residents in many parts of the country increased significantly. Various local power departments have taken multiple measures to ensure a stable and reliable supply of electricity. The power department of Xiaogan, Hubei uses big data on electricity to monitor the electricity consumption of returnees and provide targeted power supply services in a timely manner. Villager Yang Jia had just returned from Guangdong, and the power supply personnel came to help him replace the aging lines. On Wangluodian Island of Baima Lake in Huai’an, the staff of the power station are checking the power lines to provide guarantees for the fishermen’s power consumption and the normal operation of tourism and catering on the island. In Yancheng, the city’s electricity consumption exceeded 100 million kWh for the first time on New Year’s Eve, and the transformer load in some areas has reached about 80%. This Spring Festival, many places have also used high-tech equipment such as robots to maintain power. In the dispatching hall of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, the artificial intelligence power service virtual commander “Squad Leader Xiaotang” is on duty 24 hours a day. See also Government Affairs News From now on, the city's public places will check the new crown virus vaccination records | new crown virus vaccine | new crown pneumonia_sina news This immersive inspection robot is the latest “high technology” launched by the Changzhou Electric Power Department during the Spring Festival. The staff can freely and flexibly control the robot in real time in the duty room, and carry out immersive power facility inspections by “pointing and hitting”. On both sides of the streets in Shaoxing Binhai New District, electric power workers are using drones to carry out precise inspections of the lines around the streets, checking for line faults and hidden defects in multiple directions. The power operation and maintenance personnel in Huzhou use high-tech means to ensure the safe and stable operation of substation equipment. During the Spring Festival, State Grid has 22,000 emergency repair teams and more than 300,000 power repair personnel sticking to the front line to ensure a stable power supply.

During the Spring Festival holiday, many people stick to the positions of energy supply guarantee to ensure the brightness and warmth of ordinary people’s family reunion. During the Spring Festival, with the increase of returning home for the new year and the impact of low temperature weather, the electricity load of residents in many parts of the country increased significantly. Various local power departments have taken multiple measures to ensure a stable and reliable supply of electricity.

The power department of Xiaogan, Hubei uses big data on electricity to monitor the electricity consumption of returnees and provide targeted power supply services in a timely manner. Villager Yang Jia had just returned from Guangdong, and the power supply personnel came to help him replace the aging lines.

On Wangluodian Island of Baima Lake in Huai’an, the staff of the power station are checking the power lines to provide guarantees for the fishermen’s power consumption and the normal operation of tourism and catering on the island. In Yancheng, the city’s electricity consumption exceeded 100 million kWh for the first time on New Year’s Eve, and the transformer load in some areas has reached about 80%.

This Spring Festival, many places have also used high-tech equipment such as robots to maintain power. In the dispatching hall of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, the artificial intelligence power service virtual commander “Squad Leader Xiaotang” is on duty 24 hours a day.

This immersive inspection robot is the latest “high technology” launched by the Changzhou Electric Power Department during the Spring Festival. The staff can freely and flexibly control the robot in real time in the duty room, and carry out immersive power facility inspections by “pointing and hitting”.

On both sides of the streets in Shaoxing Binhai New District, electric power workers are using drones to carry out precise inspections of the lines around the streets, checking for line faults and hidden defects in multiple directions.

The power operation and maintenance personnel in Huzhou use high-tech means to ensure the safe and stable operation of substation equipment.

During the Spring Festival, State Grid has 22,000 emergency repair teams and more than 300,000 power repair personnel sticking to the front line to ensure a stable power supply.