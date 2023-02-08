* Toxins in the National Development Plan

* The alarming involution of Congress

As is known, many are the claims of the citizenry with respect to Congress. But among these, one of the most oppressive and painful for democracy, even at the same height of the clientelist virus -so in vogue today- is the granting of extraordinary powers to the Executive to legislate motu proprio. Rather, as you please. This is how parliamentary powers are ruined. But in addition, the purpose of a vigorous democracy that consists of carrying out a broad and balanced discussion on neuralgic legal issues is unhinged. And therefore it is on account of this set of anomalies that the democratic flow in the country shows such a negative balance (just look at the polls), legislating through the back door and in the office-like darkness of public offices. Without political scrutiny or popular scrutiny. In short, with a worrying audacity against the minimum pillars of representative democracy.

That is why it is incomprehensible that such an archaic vice deepens in these times. Still, if you like, and even more stupefying, when the most persistent complaint from high-ranking jurisdictional bodies, for example, is that the Colombian Congress does not even legislate ordinarily. As indeed the Constitutional Court has persistently said in the face of so many matters abandoned by congressmen, in the face of which it has also had to act as an exceptional legislator. And now, apart from those slaps on the wrist that the corporation produces from time to time, the Executive branch insists on maintaining the current faintness of Congress (not without the patronage showing its ears), in a marriage in which functions are disputed, distorting, as was consigned, the full sense of a healthy and dynamic democratic system.

No one should be surprised, then, that Congress loses its validity every day. Which, of course, cannot be in any way a source of pride and satisfaction if one truly calls himself a democrat. Indeed, an institution of this style is, by definition, inherent to democracy. It is therefore not valid to talk about the crisis of the representative system, neither in the world nor in Colombia, nor even to engage in a discussion as is done today around the tension in front of the street, if one does not first understand what fundamental part of the shortcomings it consists precisely in the parliamentarians going flat on their faces, before the Executive, leaving the central powers of a crucial body that was established precisely for that: to make the law. The rest is additional. Even the so-called political control.

In that case, perhaps not even the congressmen themselves have noticed the dispossession. That he is not from now, but that since the entry into force of the 1991 Constitution he was a figure that passed by and remained unscathed. Even worse when today the exception is the rule. This is precisely what is happening with the National Development Plan project.

Indeed, in this navigation chart there are several articles that propose granting extraordinary powers to the president, some of much greater importance than others, and that could completely modify the current models. The National Digital Security Agency would be allowed to be created; advance the recovery of the San Juan de Dios Hospital; regulate the special conditions of confinement of the members of indigenous communities, as well as determine the alternative uses of the coca plant and cannabis for medicinal, therapeutic and scientific purposes. In the same way, it could issue decrees with the force of law to create a public entity to promote the regional or local road network, while it could standardize the provisions that regulate the governance and regimes of certain financial services in charge of the State. It would also be empowered to restructure the sector of official electricity generation, distribution and commercialization companies. In the same way, he could reform the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, while being authorized to modify programs such as Families and Youth in Action, and others.

In fact, and at first sight, the wording of several of these articles is too general, without specifying or delimiting the attributions. The fundamental thing, however, is that, if you are facing change and the deepening of democracy, you should abolish the figure of extraordinary powers, limit it sharply or use it as little as possible. And gradually eliminate that front-nationalist flaw. It would, of course, be a great democratic advance, a resounding advance of change. We fear, however, that this will not be the case and that Congress will continue its alarming involution.