The PPRD describes Peter Kazadi as an amateur and calls on the people to remain steadfast in the face of intimidation

The People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) considers irresponsible the remarks made by the Minister of Interior and Security, Peter Kazadi, attributing to the youth of this political formation of the Common Front of Congo (FCC) blunders and actions uncivil, during the march of May 20 in Kinshasa. A statement was made public on Wednesday May 24 by its Deputy Secretary General in charge of Communication and Media, Jean-Serge Tshiben. In the same vein, he reiterates his support for the entire opposition and calls on the people Congolese not to give in to intimidation.

The party dear to Joseph Kabila reacted strongly to the statements of the boss of the Congolese territorial after the opposition demonstration on May 20.

The PPRD, which did not take part in this political demonstration, does not see its direct involvement in the barbaric acts perpetrated on the ground.

This opposition formation also reminds all Congolese and the international community of its unchanged position in rejecting this electoral process initiated by the president, Denis Kadima.

« The PPRD brings to the attention of the national and international community its unchanged position regarding the current electoral process and that it is neither directly nor remotely responsible for the acts of barbarism perpetrated during the peaceful march of the opposition. , he said.

He also called ” the Congolese people not to give in to intimidation and stratagems to muzzle the opposition. The people must stand up to continue their fight to safeguard territorial integrity and their fundamental rights“, continued the press release.

THE UDPS ACCOMPLICE, ITS MILITIA POINTED AT THE FINGER

The PPRD instead charges the militia of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), namely the Force for Progress, which sows terror and organizes targeted attacks against political actors, activists and sympathizers who do not share the vision power in place.

» Everyone is aware of the existence of a militia in Kingabwa maintained by the power in place, this one migrated into the Special Brigade of the UDPS (BSU) commonly called “Force of progress” composed of combatants carrying edged weapons (machetes, rafters, iron bars, etc…). The UDPS and its branch, the militia, force of progress continue to sow terror, the targeted attacks of certain compatriots in the city of Kinshasa and across the national territory“, he lambasted.

The opposition through its four musketeers, Martin Fayulu, Delly Sesanga, Moïse Katumbi and Augustin Matata were on the front line on Saturday May 20 in Kinshasa. They marched to say no to the corrupt electoral register, the war in eastern DRC and the high cost of living.

GBK