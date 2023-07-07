The preacher of the Eid al-Adha sermon in the chapel of Sidi Yahya responds to the critics of Sahih al-Bukhari

Maymoon Al-Jalti

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the preacher of the prayer hall of Sidi Yahya in Oujda addressed the Eid sermon, which was a message addressed to those who demand to dispense with the Sunnah. Our festivals, we Muslims, come after performing acts of worship, as a gift and reward from God Almighty. Eid al-Fitr comes after the completion of the worship of fasting, and Eid al-Adha comes after the completion of the worship of Hajj. Our Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, they are the source of legislation in Islam. The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: I left two things among you that you will not go astray as long as you adhere to them the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him.

In his response to the critic of Sahih al-Bukhari, the imam of the chapel confirmed that there are foolish people in this time who have lost their way due to their ignorance or delusion or following the sick of hearts. God bless him and grant him peace, and the scholars of the nation received it with the law, it is obligatory to acquiesce and submit to it, and everyone who is harmed by that is the least described by him as ignorant or a heretic, and from this is one of the denials. The easts and wests of the earth have received the existing hadiths, heedlessly and intuitively, and this is a strange and strange speech, as if the Muslims and scholars of the nation did not have minds and were not aware of what they received from these hadiths, and it was not satisfied with what he wrote of what he called a book, but he still continues to squawk and insult him against the companions, and the scholars The nation in the social media that exposed him and exposed his nakedness, where it became clear through it that he is an ignorant person who has no connection neither with the Arabic language nor with Islamic sciences, but rather a paid mouthpiece for parties hostile to Islam, parties that differ in their propositions, but they take as their goal which is targeting Islam, in spreading Suspicions around him, and sowing doubts in the hearts of his children, they want to extinguish the light of God with their mouths, and God refuses except to perfect His light even if the unbelievers hate it. There is a group of those intrigued who call for dispensing with the Sunnah and being content with the Qur’an. They call themselves the Qur’anists and justify their claim by saying that the transmission of the Sunnah is questionable. They accuse the Companions, may God be pleased with them, and the narrators of the hadith after them, of lying and tampering with the transmission of hadiths, which is a claim that is refuted by them because those who transmitted the Qur’an are the ones who They transmitted the Sunnah, so how can he trust them in transmitting the Qur’an and doubt their transmission of the Sunnah? There is no doubt that these people have locks on their hearts and they are corrupt and seek corruption. And submission to him, for the Almighty says: And he does not speak of passion, it is only a revelation. And He, Glory be to Him, said: Whatever the Messenger gives you, take it, and whatever he forbids you, abstain from it….

