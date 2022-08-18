Home News The precipitation in Beijing weakened around 20:00 today and ended, and the sunny day will return tomorrow_Weather_rainfall_forecast
Original title: Beijing’s rainfall weakened around 20 o’clock today, and the sunny day will reappear tomorrow

Rain began to appear in Beijing in the early morning of August 18, and the precipitation is still continuing, and the overall rainfall is gentle. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory predicts that this round of precipitation will last for a long time and the accumulated rainfall will be large. It is expected to weaken from west to east around 20:00 today. The average rainfall in the city in the afternoon can reach the level of moderate to heavy rain. up to the rainstorm level. Please bring rain gear when going out, stay away from areas with hidden dangers of geological disasters such as mountains and rivers, and pay attention to traffic safety.

From the 19th to the 20th, the weather returned to stability, mainly sunny to cloudy, and the temperature rebounded rapidly. The highest temperature rose to between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, and the lowest temperature was around 21 to 22 degrees Celsius. When going out in the next two days, you should pay attention to sun protection and sun protection, and you should not relax in the afternoon heatstroke prevention work. Tomorrow will be good weather with blue sky and white clouds.

●Future Weather Trend ●

○In the next two days (19-20 days), the weather will return to stable, mainly sunny to cloudy, and the temperature will rebound quickly. When going out in the next two days, you should pay attention to sun protection and sun protection, and you should not relax in the afternoon heatstroke prevention work. Tomorrow will be good weather with blue sky and white clouds.

○There will be rainy weather in Beijing this Sunday (21st), but it is still early, and the weather in summer is complex and changeable. Please pay more attention to the now forecast and warning information, and adjust your weekend travel arrangements in a timely manner.

