The precipitation in Guangdong tends to weaken from the 17th to the 20th, and local strong convective weather still needs to be prevented – Teller Report Teller Report

The precipitation in Guangdong tends to weaken from the 17th to the 20th, and it is still necessary to guard against heavy precipitation and local strong convective weather today and tomorrow.

Night of the Pearl River in Guangzhou – Rising Winds and Clouds

From the daytime of the 16th to the morning of the 17th, Maoming, Yangjiang, cities and counties in the central and western regions of the Pearl River Delta, southern Qingyuan, Shanwei, and Meizhou experienced heavy rain to heavy rain and local (extra) heavy rain, and other cities and counties experienced (thunder) showers and local heavy rain .

Meteorological monitoring shows that from 08:00 on the 16th to 08:00 on the 17th, the average rainfall in the province was 26.7 millimeters, and towns and streets exceeding 25 millimeters accounted for 54.2% of the total number of towns and streets in the province. One town and street recorded a torrential rain exceeding 250 millimeters , 59 towns and streets recorded heavy rains ranging from 100 mm to 250 mm, 258 towns and streets recorded heavy rains ranging from 50 mm to 100 mm, and 519 towns and streets recorded heavy rains ranging from 25 mm to 50 mm. The towns and streets include: 255mm in Beixi Town, Yangdong District, Yangjiang, 203.5mm in Xindong Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming, 193.5mm in Wencun Town, Taishan City, Jiangmen, etc.

It is expected that from the morning of the 17th to the 18th, Yangjiang, the Pearl River Delta, Qingyuan, Heyuan, Shanwei and other cities and counties will have heavy rain and local heavy rain or heavy rain; Strong potential; thunderstorms are locally accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, short-term strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8, and strong lightning.

The forecast is as follows:

On the 18th, the coastal cities and counties in western Guangdong, cities and counties near the Pearl River Estuary, Shaoguan, and Qingyuan cities and counties had moderate rain and local heavy rain. The rest of the cities and counties were cloudy and cloudy, with (thunder) showers and local heavy rain. The highest temperature: Zhanjiang, Mao and Yunfu 32 ℃ ~ 35 ℃, other cities and counties 29 ℃ ~ 32 ℃.

19th,GuangdongMost cities and counties are cloudy with scattered (thunder) showers. The highest temperature ranges from 31°C to 35°C, with local temperatures around 36°C.

On the 20th, the cities and counties in western Guangdong and the western Pearl River Delta were cloudy and cloudy, with (thunder) showers and local heavy rain. The rest of the cities and counties were cloudy with scattered (thunder) showers. Maximum temperature:GuangdongMost cities and counties are 31°C to 35°C, and some are around 36°C.

A warm reminder that Guangdong has entered the peak period of “Dragon Boat Water” precipitation this year. The precipitation lasts for a long time and is obvious in stages. The risk of disaster is high, and relevant defense work must be paid attention to.

1. Pay attention to prevent secondary disasters such as urban and rural waterlogging, mountain torrents, mudslides, landslides, and floods in small and medium rivers that may be caused by heavy rainfall. 2. Pay attention to prevent the safety risks of sea and land transportation, dragon boat races, outdoor activities, etc. caused by strong convective weather such as local lightning and short-term strong winds. 3. Precipitation can easily lead to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Pay attention to prevent road congestion and traffic accidents caused by traffic weather risks. 4. The weather in some cities and counties is hot, outdoor activities need to pay attention to heatstroke prevention and cooling, and pay attention to forest fire prevention and fire and electricity safety.