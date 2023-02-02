By José Darío Salazar Cruz

Cadastral management is a public service. Law 1955 of 2019, in its article 79, empowered municipalities to act as cadastral managers and carry out cadastral training, updating, conservation and dissemination tasks, as well as the procedures of the multipurpose cadastral approach.

The right decision, because no one better than the citizens of the municipality know their neighborhoods and rural areas, their socioeconomic conditions, speculation in land values, which allows municipal administrations and city professionals to carry out on the ground the most accurate diagnosis of its cadastral and predial reality. Agustín Codazzi, IGAC, will maintain the regulatory and executing function, as the highest cadastral authority, and by exception, will provide the public cadastre service in those cities where there are no cadastral managers.

The mayor of Popayán, instead of making use of the legal provision and constituting the municipality as a cadastral manager, train professionals, technicians and operators of the city, create jobs and have the possibility of providing this public service for pay to other territorial entities in Cauca and in the rest of the country, it opted to contract the IGAC to carry out the cadastral management, for a value of nine thousand six hundred million nine hundred nine thousand eight hundred twenty-seven pesos ($ 9,600,909,827), that is, about 7,380 minimum wages , money with which new self-sustaining jobs could have been created.

The IGAC, in the contract signed with Popayán, undertook to update the cadastral information of 130,416 existing properties in urban and rural areas. Until December 31 of the previous year, 86,000 properties had been registered for these purposes, which as of this year bear a new tax burden derived from said update, many of them with unthinkable increases of 500% and more. The remaining 40,000 properties are charged the property tax this year, with the previous update. This fact breaks the constitutional principle of equality that must be respected by the public administration in all its actions, because it is enshrined in article 209 of our Constitution. The tax balance is also violated by applying two cadastral updates from different periods to collect property taxes on properties in the same city.

When doing the cadastral survey, the IGAC considered neighborhoods that are not homogeneous zones, as it did with Alfonso López, El Limonar, the Colombia neighborhood, as it also considered the neighborhoods of La Virginia, La Hacienda, Guayacanes, Portales de the Treasury, which have different conditions and values ​​per square meter.

Defining homogeneous areas requires going around the city to feel the differences of each area; It is worth noting that the Alfonso López neighborhood cannot be part of a homogeneous physical and much less geoeconomic zone that includes the El Limonar and Colombia neighborhoods, because there is a life span of at least 50 years between Alfonso López and the other two neighborhoods and the age of the buildings show it. Under the land use variable, the developments cannot be homogenized, even if they start from the same matrix, as what happened in the old La Virginia hacienda, there are single-family and multi-family developments, some in a closed complex where the areas are common and owned by the co-owner neighbors, roads, green areas, service networks and other open spaces where the spaces are public.

In this contract that is so transcendent because its results will impact the pockets of all the families of Popayán, the mayor of the city did not hire a specialized auditing agency to monitor and control its development. He entrusted this delicate task to officials from the planning office. It would be good to know what specialists in cadastral management, cartography, agrology, geography and geodesy are in that department of the municipal administration.

There are three methods used by the IGAC for the cadastral survey: the direct and most faithful in the results, because the technicians make personal visits to each property; the indirect one that is done through aerial photographs and is complemented with information from archives and the collaborative method, which is through information from existing documents in archives. For the survey of the cadastral maps of Popayán, the indirect method prevailed, which is less reliable than the direct one.

The cadastral survey in a large number of properties, resulted in the change of the areas, presenting inconsistencies with respect to the registry antecedent, which will generate inconveniences for the owners when negotiating their assets and a brake on the real estate market.

The request for review of the errors caused in the new cadastral survey and the excessive collection of property taxes, is only corrected with a request from those affected, who must demonstrate the inconsistencies of the cadastral manager in each particular case, providing evidence such as: variations due to physical changes, valuation, change of use, real estate market, plans, certifications from administrative authorities, aerial photographs, orthophotographs, commercial appraisals, public deeds, an impossible task at unaffordable costs for owners now burdened with the excessive costs of the new property tax.

It is unfortunate that the mayor of the city has contributed with his actions and omissions to cause this damage to modest property owners, the role adopted by the officials of the administration over which he presides, as ex officio defenders of the IGAC, against the claims of justice for the excessive property values, for which hundreds of payanesas families clamor.