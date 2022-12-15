UDINE. “An event for charity that can offer citizens the opportunity to visit the new headquarters of the Prefecture of Udine, whose architectural complex is of undisputed historical value, and to get to know some solidarity associations operating in the area”.

These were the words of the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, during the press conference held on the morning of Wednesday 14 December in the Prefecture to present the day event “Udine. Gift of Christmas “, which will take place next Saturday 17 December at the cloister of the prefect’s office in Via Pracchiuso 16.

Starting in the morning, the program includes guided tours that will lead visitors to discover the ancient Borgo Pracchiuso, from the birthplace of Tina Modotti to the cloister of the seventeenth-century monastery, now the seat of the Prefecture.

The ANPS – National Association of the State Police – in collaboration with the motorcycle group of the “A… Manete” Association will open the afternoon program at 2 pm with a passage of “Santa Claus on a motorbike”, offering the little ones a magical Christmas time.

The event will culminate in a Christmas-themed musical show offered at 3 pm by the Choir of the Liceo Musicale “C. Percoto” and at 4.00 pm by the Fanfare of the “Julia” Alpine Brigade, who enthusiastically seized the initiative.

During the day, the cloister will host some voluntary associations operating in the area, including Andos (National Association of Breast Operated Women, Udine Committee); Friulclaun; All Together, the Friulian Association of Diabetic Families; Admo (Bone Marrow Donor Association; Down Friuli Venezia Giulia Udinese Association; Iotunoivoi Women Together Association.

These realities of the Udinese voluntary sector will thus have the opportunity to present their activities to the citizens and to offer their knowledge and experience. «A heartfelt thanks – added Marchesiello – goes to the ANA Association of Udine, to private companies and to all those who, by offering services or products, wanted to share the realization of an event which intends to convey a message of union, solidarity and closeness to who is experiencing difficult situations. The whole town is invited to participate”.