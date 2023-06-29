The pregnant wife of the miner who died in the dent in Zonguldak: He was making as much money as the coal he mined! – Recent news

From Baglik MahallesiUğur Bıyıklı was injured in the collapse that occurred in the coal mine belonging to B.Ö., which was operated without a license, on 21 June. Wounded the miner He took his friends out and took him to Atatürk State Hospital. After the intervention here Ankara Etlik City HospitalBıyıklı, who was transferred to i, could not be saved. Bıyıklı’s funeral is on June 26. Kirat City Cemeterywas also buried. The alleged owner of the coal mine, B.Ö. A criminal investigation was launched against him.

‘WE COMMUNICATED THROUGH YES-NO’

Berna Bıyıklı, the 9-month pregnant wife of Uğur Bıyıklı, stated that she promised to seek justice for her husband and said, “Her lungs were turned upside down, her jugular vein was torn. “He was conscious, we communicated through ‘yes-no’. When I said to my wife, ‘I love you, I will seek your justice,’ she cried.” As far as his wife saw on her mobile phone, B.Ö. Berna Bıyıklı stated that she had no insurance there. It was an illegal stove, it was unlicensed. My wife didn’t say anything to me, but she was in a very bad mood 3 days before the accident. “There was an accident. Our situation was not very good, I will give birth on Friday. That’s why he was working illegally,” he said.

‘HE WAS EARNING AS MONEY AS THE COAL HE MADE’

Berna Bıyıklı said that her husband, who will become a father for the first time, is very curious about the feeling of fatherhood and that she will name her son ‘Uğur Asil’ to keep her husband’s name alive. Bıyıklı, describing what his wife had experienced, said, “She had to work in an illegal quarry. She was going to get a job with insurance after giving birth. Since we didn’t have a situation, she said, ‘Let me work until the birth, we have money in our pocket’. He went to the quarry and worked. He earned as much money as the coal he mined. Sometimes a thousand liras, sometimes 2 He was buying a thousand liras, sometimes not at all, sometimes he was bringing 700 liras,” he said.

‘I WANT A QUESTION’

Bıyıklı said that he is a complainant and will seek justice.

“I want an investigation on this matter. Our lawyer continues to work on this issue. I also ask our elders to take action on this issue. My wife civil servant He was not a doctor, engineer, soldier, but my wife was a martyr after all. He was a worker. He was earning his bread from stone, for his child. He was going to be a father for the first time, he wanted so much. He could not see his child. I do not have any social security, at least my child’s future should be ensured. We loved each other so much, my pain will never end. I love him so much.”

