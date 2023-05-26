the prelude to a union election

Today throughout Huila, the election of delegates to the CUT, FECODE, and the Executive Committee of the ADIH will be taking place. In Huila about 12 thousand workers come to elect their representatives; 7,740 teachers in the Department are empowered to vote.

The executive committee of the ADIH (Association of Huilense Institutes), denounced last Monday that two individuals entered the union facilities armed “they toured all the offices in search of something or someone, which to date is unknown and fortunately they never found” .

This was made clear in a statement, four days after the elections of this union organization. But this denunciation was the result of an internal struggle that had broken out a few days before among the union ‘elite’ of Huila.

The executive Adelaida Cuenca Wilson, through a statement, not only denounced Ana Patricia Polanía (president of the ADIH) under her own name, but also mentioned figures and alleged irregularities in union hiring.

“The origin of the contradictions begins with the excess of her functions and the abuse of power of President Patricia Polanía, when without having approved the general assembly of delegates, she entered into a contract for the enclosure work of the Teachers’ Social Welfare Center in an extension of 350 linear meters of which only 250 meters were executed, work that was not completed and can be configured as an alleged act of corruption, which had a cost of 350,000,000 million pesos, the Executive Committee did not had the power to contract according to the statutes in force for the year 2020; In said contract, comrade Jairo Losada, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the ADIH, was listed as controller of the work, which could not be because he represented the contracting party (ADIH), in addition, this job must be done by a suitable professional in civil works and knowledgeable about the issue”.

It is expected that there will be a great response to the elections of the teachers’ union today.

In a telephone dialogue with President Polanía, he assured that he has all the supports where the opposite of what Cuenca Wilson assures is demonstrated. He also pointed out that she came to the head of the ADIH to organize what was there and that is why they constantly attack her. In addition to this, she said that the following week she will file the respective complaints for the abuses that she has received.

For Ana Patricia, these acts of disputes or malicious complaints, what they generate is a loss of prestige for the union organization, for which she would prefer that this type of complaints not be aired publicly.

What the Executive Committee exposed

Despite the long-awaited reservation of internal conflicts last Monday in three pages, the executive committee dispatched against the complaints.

“We know that it will be difficult for us to recover and the serious effects on mental-emotional health caused in most of us. Hence, once again it is confirmed that union work is one of the most dangerous and the least grateful”, they indicated.

The committee also indicated that the attacks occur, among other things: “For clearing a historical debt with the municipal subdirectives that amounted to a figure of more than $400,000,000 (Four hundred million pesos). For raising and placing the Wellness Center at the service of the teachers, which was completely abandoned and forgotten for more than a decade. For enclosing the Teachers’ Welfare Center, more than 1000 linear meters, just when the 19-hectare fence was being ransacked, looted and the land invaded, a contract signed by the Adelaida Cuenca Board of Directors (contracts, certificates, which rest on the treasury of the organization), approved by majorities of the executive committee, by majorities of the departmental board and ratified in the ordinary assembly of delegates”.

In this statement, it was also noted that another of the achievements was building an auditorium that for years was “about to collapse and cause a tragedy.” In this sense, he said that no credit or debt was needed “it was carried out with the union’s own resources as a result of the savings from the Pandemic and their good management,” he said.

But the union letter also pointed out that “as regards the surveillance officials, it is clear that they were dismissed by the SAME DIRECTOR that today says in a public statement “Ignore the reasons for the dismissal.” But that in 2020 he did it without consulting and informing the Executive Committee, hiring a private security company for the ADIH house, for a value of almost TEN MILLION Pesos ($10,000,000) VIOLATING THE STATUTE, because the president only You can hire up to ONE MILLION PESOS. As a result of this, today the organization had to reconcile the case for TWENTY FIVE MILLION $25,000,000, plus what corresponds to a pension from 2017 to March 2020, when Mr. Jorge Gómez was fired, by this DIRECTIVE”.

economic recognition

For Adelaida Cuenca, the Executive Committee in 2021 approved the payment of one million pesos per manager for having participated in the 2021 strike. “This resource was paid according to receipt No. 61428 of June 10” of that year.

According to the executive, this money was given “in addition to the economic recognition that each executive is paid monthly, a resource that in my opinion is sufficient because it constitutes an additional monthly income to our salary; In addition, this fact had never been presented in the ADIH, throughout the history of union struggles there were strikes that lasted for months and with consequences of arrests, threats, disappearances and deaths by teachers and other workers, actions for which there was never any economic recognition,” he said.

Another of Adelaida’s complaints was against the directors Hernán Valdez, Fabio Rojas and Jairo Losada, of whom it says that the organization provides gasoline for their personal vehicles, “when it is clear that the description of the bonus payment recognizes a resource for transportation, also expenses caused by lodging concept to the executives”, he stressed.

Finally, Adelaida denounced that the Executive Committee through the Electoral Guarantees Commission, according to Resolution 05, excludes her from her aspiration as a candidate to be a Delegate to the General Assembly of the ADIH.

A union wear

Juan Pablo Soto, who is a teacher and lawyer, and also aspires to hold a position on the Executive Committee, indicated that the tensions that have arisen are because there is a clear political interest, “because one does not argue for another type of interest, within that interest is losing credibility of work; we are losing members, and in reality we are wearing ourselves out in insipid discussions among the same fellow union members, and we are leaving union work aside. For this reason, in these four years of the current ADIH leadership, it has not been possible to build and train teachers and set up a union school to continue advancing in the department of Huila”.

For Soto, there is discontent because people have almost doubled their term or more, since it obviously generates discomfort and disagreement within the bases. Nobody is going to be happy that their union organization promotes the violation of their statutes. That’s my perception.”

In relation to the complaints about contracts, he stressed: “the complaints that are being made have to do with an audit but the audit has not been clear. First, it is a biased audit that is done on certain people and is not done on all the members of the executive committee at the time, because the decisions are never unitary, it means that there are responsibilities for all the members of the executive committee. All those complaints should have had a due process, they had to have called the person first. Confront her and question her and not be subjected to public ridicule. I consider that publishing or disseminating certain audits, without having had due process. The first thing is to affect an electoral process that has been going on. There are some disqualifications that have been made effective, some lists that were already established to participate in this electoral process. That is, there is the damage. Compensating that damage later will become a claim for damages. It is worrisome because the union exercise continues to be weakened”, assured Soto.

The affectation of the union exercise

All these tensions and alleged irregularities that have often ended in judicial threats or retractions, have generated a distrust of the union that has led to the withdrawal of more than 2,000 teachers from the ADIH in the last four years.

It is believed that more than four years ago, more than 9,400 people in Huila were affiliated. Today the figure is about 7,740 registered.