The premier calls for an iron fist on foreigners and repatriations

If the Council of Ministers was sparkling and very lively between widely weakened taxi regulations and taxes on the extra profits of banks that sprung up without warning, the post Council of Ministers was no different. Always waiting to see what actually happens. In fact, the government is writing a new security package that aims to solve forever the problem of the repatriation of foreigners who have already been expelled and/or who have no right to stay. The text will be ready in September and Prime Minister Meloni was very clear with Interior Minister Piantedosi: “We have to solve this problem, landings are increasing and the territories, even those governed by ours, are no longer holding up. We need a strong signal, Matteo (Piantedosi, ed) find it “. And there can be only one signal: to increase the CPRs (Repatriation Centers) introduced by ex-minister Marco Minniti, to make them work in the sense that all those who have already been expelled but are walking around peacefully on the loose must go there in the national territory and, even more so, if these people have proven to be recidivists and socially dangerous.

The Rovereto case

The case of the Nigerian – with precedents, expelled several times and in Italy because he was accused in a trial for damages – who attacked and then killed the sixty-year-old Iris Setti in Rovereto as she was crossing the park at 10 in the evening, must be the latest in a ever longer series.

The meeting between the prime minister and the interior minister lasted about two hours. While at 9 in the evening of August 7 the ministers tried to explain to a very small number of reporters what had happened in the meeting. More civilized hours – a cabinet meeting in the morning, for example – would undoubtedly help to better understand the decisions taken by the government. Unless, and it is probable, even late hours are a way – one more – to force the press and information in general to rely on written releases without interlocution and any analysis. Except that individually, but always the next day, a journalist can have by activating their sources.

Make the Cprs work

In those two hours, the prime minister and the minister then finalized the road map of the new security package that will be presented to the Council of Ministers. It must be ready by September and, above all, it must be effective immediately. They range from the strengthening of the endowments to the expansion of the forces of order (a measure for which money is needed which at the moment is not there). In the pipeline there are above all the tightening on the expulsions of irregular migrants, the tightening of penalties for the perpetrators of assaults or violent actions against even members of the police forces.

It was the minister, after the brutal murder in Rovereto, who announced a series of initiatives to be presented in one of the first councils of ministers after the summer break. “We are already working to present a package of rules to further strengthen all the tools available to the police forces to counter the most recurring criminal phenomena and citizens’ insecurity” said Pinatedosi who, in any case, started a “internal” investigation also to understand why someone like this, with those precedents (always harassment and assaults), was out and free to circulate. On Monday evening, in the post council meeting, the premier (instead of going to explain to the press what was or was not decided in the CDM on banks and taxis) remained to “outline the contours” of the measures that will be taken in September.

More men, more means, more prison

So more men and more vehicles on the street for prevention purposes and also to give citizens a feeling of greater safety. There is also talk of a “greater qualification of the local police”. While we’re at it, there will also be measures to counter the phenomenon of baby gangs and, more generally, juvenile violence by raising safety levels in cities. The central chapter of the package will be linked to the expulsions of irregular migrants and in particular of those subjects who are problematic and dangerous among themselves, with violent behavior behind them. The objective of the Viminale is to increase the presence of repatriation centers (CPR) on the territory on the one hand, and to streamline procedures and speed up the expulsion for subjects who give repeated signals of social danger on the other. There is nothing revolutionary about these measures, they are already foreseen by our legal system. Only then, for some reason, they always remain words on paper. The Repatriation Centers (Cpr), in place of the old Cpts, have been planned since 2017 when Minniti was at the Interior Ministry and at Palazzo Chigi Gentiloni. Each region should have had its own Cpr. In some cases even two centres. But since those structures, in fact prisons, become hotbeds of accidents and insecurity, no municipality wants them and no region insists on making them. The problem is that from 2018 to today the regions have almost all become center-right-led (15 out of twenty) and the CPRs are not opened anyway.

“Simplified procedures”

The magic word for the Undersecretary of the Interior Nicola Molteni, Salvini’s shadow man, is “simplified procedures”. “The Prime Minister and the Minister – he explained after the Committee for Order and Security in Rovereto – felt the need to present a security package to speed up the removal of dangerous and violent individuals”. The intention is to “have simplified procedures that can allow individuals with a significant criminal profile or psychiatric pathologies not to represent a danger to the territory”. The regulatory change that the government is studying aims to “allow immediate removal through detention centers for repatriation”.

There are two kinds of problems. The first is that functioning structures are needed first – at the moment there are none – and then the means, men and regulatory conditions to make them work. In the awareness that the centers become powder keg. The second problem is that the Centers are destined to fill up more and more – it had already happened – but they have no way out. In the sense that technically repatriations do not take place. Nigeria, to remain in the case of Rovereto, will never take its citizen back. Unless the bilateral relations are such that there can be reciprocity. And so we return to relations between states and the Mattei Plan for Africa. Right measures that require time and perseverance. In large doses.

The territories in revolt

The fact is that time is less and less. The immigration theme has disappeared from the news, radio, websites and talkshows. If the centre-left were in government, it would be a continuous report of landings and mayors in revolt because they no longer want foreigners in their territory. The right, in terms of information control capacity, seems to be much more effective. Meloni does not like to talk about immigration – his most obvious failure with respect to the propaganda of the former opposition leader – and in fact the big media do not talk about it. Only in the local news, here and there are mayors reporting foreigners assigned to the municipality to the prefecture; mayors who say “enough, they have no place or money”; mayors – for example the Northern League Di Muro in Ventimiglia – who hire private vigilantes to lock down the cemetery since the refugees go there to wash in the evening and in the morning. It happens especially in northern Italy, in regions and municipalities governed by the League and by the right. After all, we are at 93,884 landings since January, never so many in the last seven years. It is close to 4-5 thousand a week. Only that there is no longer acceptance: the “old” systems – which however worked – have been dismantled by the Salvini decrees. Thanks to that system, foreigners waiting for an answer on their status had a place to sleep, wash, eat, learn the basics of the language and even find a job. Now they come and go to swell clandestine camps in various corners of the cities. Fresh and low-cost labor for the reorganization of the shop. Anyone who fails to cross the border enters a limbo from which it is difficult to escape. But all this will not be discussed in the new security decree.