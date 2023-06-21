The premiere of the film Mission: Impossible 7 took place in Rome — photos and video

In Rome, the world premiere of the spy thriller Mission Impossible 7 (also known as Mission Impossible: Deadly Retribution. Part 1) took place. As in the previous installments, the main role — agent Ethan Hunt — was played by Tom Cruise, who recently interrupted filming for the coronation of Charles III. He is also the producer of the franchise.

Filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the budget of the picture grew to 290 million dollars. However, Cruz is sure that this money was not spent in vain. The previous six parts collected a total of more than 3.5 billion dollars at the global box office.

Cruz is sure that the money was not spent in vain

Christopher McQuarrie directed the seventh part. He did the fifth and sixth “Missions” with Cruise, two parts of the action movie “Jack Reacher” and a number of other successful projects.

The Rome premiere was held with fanfare. The red carpet was not laid anywhere, but on the famous Spanish Steps. Everyone who starred in the film took pictures there to the delight of fans.

Creators and stars of the blockbuster on the famous Spanish Steps

Cruz dazzled with his signature smile. The 60-year-old actor has not lost an iota of his charm. Tom stood in one row with the actresses who played with him.

There were 41-year-old American Hayley Atwell, 39-year-old Swede Rebecca Ferguson, 35-year-old British film star Vanessa Kirby, 37-year-old Frenchwoman Pomme Clementiev and 49-year-old British woman with Indian and Swiss roots Indira Varma.

Tom Cruise with Rebecca Ferguson

The women crowded around Cruz and took turns whispering something in his ear. Tom continued to smile, trying to be equally kind and attentive to each of them.

Cruise with Hayley Atwell

After the premiere of the film, the first evaluations appeared in the Western media. Critics received the seventh part favorably. Newspapers write that Cruise and McQuarrie gave the audience another good blockbuster, for viewing which it is not a pity to pay a few dollars or euros. And 163 minutes of screen time is not tiring. The film keeps you in suspense from beginning to end.

As “FACTS” previously reported, actress Emily Blunt broke down in tears during the filming of the blockbuster with Tom Cruise.

Also read: “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise became the only film in 2022 to collect more than a billion dollars at the box office

49

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

