Since the end of 2022, the authorities of Valle del Cauca began preparing the security device for the elections of October 29 of the present year.

Last November, hand in hand with the Registrar’s Office, Colombian Migration, the public force and the municipal authorities, the Government of Valle del Cauca started to the meetings of the Electoral Monitoring Commission.

Camilo Murcia Lozano, Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, pointed out that since then work began to review the political division and the location of the polling stations, which in Valle del Cauca they amount to more than 1,125, as well as the review of security components. “We started a year earlier to guarantee that all Valle del Cauca citizens can exercise their right to vote freely and spontaneously in the departmental territory,” the official stressed.

“Our objective is to be able to ensure once again, as in all the elections that we have had to organize and monitor, that the vallecaucanos and vallecaucanas can exercise their right to vote without any problem, with all the tables installed and without public order inconveniences,” concluded Governor Clara Luz Roldán.

On January 27, the Valle del Cauca Electoral Monitoring Commission met again, and on March 15 there was a new meetingthis time to review the preparations for the north of the department.

“What we are looking for with this is to be able to bring to all citizens, not only the information about the polling stations and the security components, but also address complaints related to possible electoral crimesand to be able to establish contingency plans to avoid any electoral risk and that the right to vote is affected”, explained Camilo Murcia.

“Remind citizens that the electoral calendar begins one year before the elections, that is to say that from October 29, 2022 any citizen can approach the Valle del Cauca Registry Office and register at the polling station closest to you”, concluded Rodrigo Molano González, delegate in the Valley of the National Registry.

