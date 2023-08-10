The Preparatory Office of the Semiconductor Engineering Department of Yangming Jiaotong University was formally established

The Preparatory Office of the Department of Semiconductor Engineering of National Yangming Chiao Tung University (8/10) was officially established, and an unveiling ceremony was held, announcing a new milestone in the cultivation of semiconductor talents. In the future, it will work closely with the business community to jointly set teaching goals and directions, and Provide opportunities for internships and student exchange abroad, and look forward to handing over outstanding transcripts for higher education and industry.

President Lin Qihong of Yangming Jiaotong University said that the global semiconductor industry is facing a serious shortage of talents, and Taiwan is in an important strategic position in the supply chain of the semiconductor industry. The government is promoting the semiconductor high-level talent cultivation plan, and top universities have successively established semiconductor-related colleges to cultivate master-level talents. In addition to talents, Yangming Jiaotong University’s talent cultivation strategy is more far-sighted, extending its tentacles to the cultivation of basic talents in the university department. It is expected to prepare for the establishment of the Department of Semiconductor Engineering in the School of Electrical Engineering.

Dr. Hou Yongqing, senior vice general manager of TSMC’s Eurasian business and technology research, said that TSMC is committed to investing in semiconductor research and development energy, and continues to invest in the cultivation of semiconductor talents. Yangming Jiaotong University has expanded the cultivation of talents in the semiconductor field this time, and established the Department of Semiconductor Engineering, which is of great significance to Taiwan’s semiconductor research and industrial development. TSMC fully supports and looks forward to the success of the Department of Semiconductor Engineering, in order to attract more young outstanding professors and students to join the semiconductor field, and further strengthen the strength of Taiwanese talents in semiconductor research and industrial development.

Important partners TSMC Chief Scientist, Dr. H.-S. Philip Wong, Research and Development Director Zhang Mengfan, Deputy Director Lin Chunrong, Talent Development and Recruitment Director Zhuang Xiuhua and Manager Yang Zongming and others today Attend the joint unveiling ceremony. The Department of Semiconductor Engineering of Yangming Jiaotong University expects to enroll 65 students in the first batch in the 113 academic year. In addition to working closely with enterprises to jointly set teaching goals and directions, relevant enterprises will also be invited to become partners, allowing students to practice in the industry during their studies, and assisting senior students to go abroad for exchange to broaden their minds and horizons.

