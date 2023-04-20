The preparatory work for the Chengdu Universiade is progressing in an orderly manner, and it is worth looking forward to 2023-04-20 11:19:49.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Gao Meng, Xu Shihao

On the 19th, the 100-day countdown to the opening of the Chengdu Universiade, the State Council Information Office held a press conference. Relevant persons introduced the preparations for the Chengdu Universiade, saying that all work is progressing in an orderly manner, and the excitement is worth looking forward to.

The preparations for the Universiade are progressing smoothly

“Competition organization is the key to the success of the competition.” Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, said at the press conference, “Phase tasks have been completed and are progressing smoothly.” According to him, the scale registration of participating groups for the Chengdu Universiade is in progress. The Ministry of Education and the General Administration of Sports have jointly selected and dispatched 1,077 domestic technical officials, who will work with international technical officials to complete the work of competition adjudication, organization and management. In addition, the game-time command and dispatch center has started trial operation on March 3, and will carry out a full-process and all-element drill in early June this year to continue to optimize the game-time organization, operation and service guarantee level. In terms of doping control, three rounds of acceptance of the doping control station for the Chengdu Universiade have been completed, all of which meet the requirements.

In terms of venues, Zheng Bei, the vice governor of Sichuan Province, said: “The 49 venues for the Universiade (13 newly built and 36 renovated) will be put into use in 2021. This year we will test and accept all the venues again, and they all meet international competition standards. In the following May and June, a series of test competitions will be held to further optimize and improve the functions of the venues.”

In addition, as the first Universiade with the blessing of “5G technology“, the technology application and smart elements in the Chengdu Universiade are very eye-catching. According to Wang Fengchao, mayor of Chengdu City, the “three venues” of Dong’an Lake Sports Park used the “BIM technology + smart construction site” cockpit system throughout the construction process to realize the smart construction of large venues; It will be transformed into a “basketball court” within an hour to realize the multi-functional use of the venue; Phoenix Mountain Sports Park is equipped with an intelligent navigation system and an intelligent security assistance service system for the venue, which has the functions of indoor positioning and navigation, real-time positioning guidance and navigation, and one-key rescue service The “Rongbao” robot, known as a special “waiter”, is the world‘s first robot with emergency functions. It contains medical emergency tools such as first aid kits and cardiac defibrillators. , multilingual translation and other services.

The Universiade is not only a grand sports event, but also a grand cultural exchange event

Wang Jiayi, vice minister of the Ministry of Education, said at the press conference: “The Universiade is not only a sports stage for young people from all over the world to learn skills and improve their competitive level, but also an educational platform for exchanges and interactions and to broaden their international horizons… I believe that young college students from all over the world will not only have opportunities here Realize your personal sports dreams, and you will have more opportunities to feel the charm of Chengdu’s international style, Chinese style and Bashu charm, and get a unique and beautiful experience, and use Chengdu as a window to better approach China, know China, and understand China.”

During the Universiade, Chengdu will hold biennial exhibitions, Chinese intangible cultural heritage skills experience and other activities.

“I hope that young people from all over the world can deepen understanding and enhance friendship in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. At the same time, we will also launch a number of high-quality tour routes such as ‘World Heritage Classic Journey’, so that everyone can fully appreciate Sichuan’s long history, Colorful culture, beautiful mountains and rivers.” Zheng Bei introduced.

In addition, during the Universiade, academic exchange activities such as the FISU World Academic Conference will be held. Around the theme of “University Sports: Embracing a Colorful World“, we will organize special reports, expert dialogues, round table salons, and group discussions. Center for academic exchanges and seminars.

Wang Jiayi also said: “The Chinese college student sports delegation will strengthen competition and exchanges with athletes from various countries (regions) on the field. We hope to achieve a double harvest in sports competition results and moral customs in the future, and at the same time show China‘s lovely, amiable and respectable image. It is reported that about 500 Chinese athletes will participate in all 18 major events of this Universiade.

Volunteers are the “image spokesperson” of the city, and also the microscopic “landscape” of international exchanges and cultural exchanges. The Chengdu Universiade previously released the City Volunteer Service “Partnership Program”, which has attracted more than 20,000 volunteers from 34 universities to sign up for the event. More than 1.3 million urban volunteers have signed up. At that time, the volunteers will carry out voluntary services such as city publicity and event promotion.

Universiade benefits the people, let more people participate in it

Wang Fengchao said: “The Universiade will benefit the people and share the competition, which is one of the concepts that this Universiade has adhered to since the beginning of the preparation.”

Affected by the epidemic, the Chengdu Universiade was postponed. Although the event was postponed, the venue was not “idle”. According to him, the competition venues that meet the opening conditions “can compete and open as much as possible”, dynamically update the list of “one game (venue) one policy” to benefit the people, and carry out public experience activities such as “Fitness Day” and “Sharing Day” In 2022, nearly 80,000 hours will be open to the public for free or at a low cost, covering more than 5.09 million people, and holding 727 events of various types.

In addition, Chengdu is still working hard to promote more campus events, sports classes, and daily training to enter the Universiade venues, so that young people can experience the unique cultural charm of the Universiade while continuously stimulating their vitality and enthusiasm for participating in sports.

Wang Fengchao revealed that the ticket sales for the Universiade will be fully launched in early June. “(We) have carefully organized and prepared according to the principle of ‘open competition’. Tickets are fully open for all competitions in all competition venues that have the conditions to watch the competition, so that citizens and friends have the opportunity to enter the Universiade stadium and feel the atmosphere of the competition. At that time, the official channels of the Universiade will release relevant ticketing information in a timely manner…Chengdu will also cultivate 100 demonstration scenes of sports consumption, distribute public welfare tickets, low-price Huimin tickets and 10,000 sports coupons to guide citizens into City parks and Tianfu Greenway will stimulate the enthusiasm of the whole people for fitness and cultivate the temperament of leisure and sports in the city.”