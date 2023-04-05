Asunción, Radio Nacional.-The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, stressed this Tuesday during the contract signing ceremony, that the historic modernization of the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant, represents a state policy that must be consolidated, so that Paraguay continues to strengthen itself and be an example to the world in energy matters.

He argued that today’s act is not just any act, it means the modernization and repowering of 20 percent of Acaray. He affirmed that the dam already needs this investment because in some way it is fulfilling its useful life, both technologically and in terms of its structure itself.

He recalled that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) at that time had granted a loan to the Government to build said dam and today it is back, contributing to its modernization after more than 50 years. “That totally changed the energy matrix of our country,” he stressed.

He mentioned that Acaray was the first vision of the Paraguayan Government that migrated from a thermal to hydraulic matrix. That was a significant step to change the energy matrix of our country, imagine what would have happened if we did not make that change, Abdo Benítez wondered.

“Paraguay has another myth that must be demolished, which is; which has the largest hydroelectric dam in the world but energy is expensive. It is important that it is known that we have the cheapest energy for the industrialist and for the final consumer”, he assured.

At another time, the head of state emphasized that in 54 years energy consumption grew from 10 megabytes to 4,200 megabytes at the country level. Hence, the need for an analysis of the exponential growth of energy consumption.

It seems that we have abundant energy but the great challenge is to continue increasing the production of clean and renewable energy, using all the potential and natural resources that Paraguay has, he said.

“We have enormous potential, we are working with the director of Itaipu to use floating solar panels, which is a new technology. It is its Lake, Itaipu has great potential to advance in this production, that can mean three times what Itaipu produces, these are works that we have to carry out to guarantee growth and the production of clean and renewable energy throughout our system electric”, he externalized.

The head of the Executive Power affirmed that the more investment is made for the extension of the electrical system, the quality will be even greater and above all, it will reach more corners of the Republic

“This is going to change consumption, everything must go hand in hand, investment accompanied by the installation of more industries that, in turn, will generate a greater number of jobs. All of this is what this act represents today, it is a State policy that must be consolidated because Paraguay has a great space to continue to establish itself and be an example to the world”, he finally indicated.