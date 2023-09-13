Home » The president filed a lawsuit against Fico for the protection of personality
On Wednesday, President Zuzana Čaputová took long-announced legal action against Smer chairman Robert Fico. She filed a lawsuit for the protection of personality. According to the Presidential Palace, the reason is the “gross lies and fabricated accusations that he constantly spreads about her”.

Robert Fico and other Smer representatives repeatedly refer to President Čaputová as an “American agent”. In different variations

