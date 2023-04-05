Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. The president will not correct her mistake

For the past two weeks, a debate has been going on among politicians as to whether President Zuzana Čaputová will replace Heger’s government after Easter.

She supports the speculations with her own statements, as recently as last Friday last week, when she answered questions about the security clearance of Interior Minister Roman Mikulc that “if it turns out that the law was violated, it is one of the possibilities that I will proceed with the appointment of an official government.”

From whatever side you look at the possibility of appointing a caretaker government at the moment, you repeatedly weigh the pros and cons, the same thing always comes out – it no longer makes sense.