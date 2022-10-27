Home News The president of Confindustria Romagna Bozzi: “More green and hi-tech energy”
News

by admin
“More green and hi-tech energy, so Romagna changes its skin”. The interview with Roberto Bozzi, president of Confindustria Romagna, which brings together Ravenna, Forlì and Rimini, is the focus of the Centro Report, on newsstands on Friday 28 October and distributed with Il Sole 24 Ore in Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise. From tourism to the energy transition, the challenges of a territory that focuses on sustainability and innovation “to attract talents and qualified resources”, explains Bozzi.

The exclusive interviews

Among the exclusive interviews there is also the one with the CEO of Ericsson Italia Andrea Missoriwhich speaks of the necessary interventions for a sector burdened by energy costs. Alessandro OnoratoCouncilor for Culture of the Municipality of Rome, launches his “pact to relaunch fashion in the capital”.

Credit and insurance

In this issue of the Centro Report, the new projects of the Bank of Fucino, which launches the new Health and Pharma division. Then focus on the activities of Unipol in Central Italy, which plays an increasingly important role within the insurance group.

Businesses that resist

Among the companies that resist, the history of Caprai, the wines of the Umbrian hills that focus on foreign markets to grow. Finally, Tecnobus of Frosinone looks to the relaunch of electric mini buses after the recent change of ownership.

