The president of Dosquebradas responds on sensitive issues

There are issues that are difficult to address because they strike a sensitive chord for society as a whole and others because they are more in the range of private property and rights acquired over time. Mayor Diego Ramos accepts that he cannot cover the sun with one finger and that there are issues that, no matter how much political will he has, get out of hand, either due to the administrative delay of years and years or due to the haste of actions in a year of electoral guarantees.

This medium has followed up on issues such as the eviction of El Bohío, the relocation of La Esneda or the eternal request for the road in Pedregales. In many of these cases there is confusion due to the legal issues, whether or not they have deeds, if they were illegal settlements, why did they charge property taxes, why do people settle in certain points as risk areas, so many questions that are not enough neither the space nor the time to deal with them in the few minutes that the presidents have for the press.

What about the POT?

To this question, Mayor Ramos responded: “The new Town Planning Plan is going to be very demanding in terms of the legal constructions of Dosquebradas, both in the rural part and in the urban part, the requirements are going to be quite strict. for what reason? Because according to the lot, if there is a need to do some risk mitigation in case there may be some risk in the future, then that work will have to be done immediately”.

Regarding the management of water, both rain and sewage, the mayor said that it must be part of the construction so that it can be discharged directly to the collectors. “This is a tool that medium and large cities have, but it turns out that because we have such an obsolete Ordinance Plan, which is already 23 years old in June, it is sent to be collected and I repeat, in the POT that we are working on it is not going to to be so pleasant for those construction companies that it was much easier for them to access the guidelines of the two curatorships that we have in the municipality”.

High risk characterization

According to the same POT, in Dosquebradas there are 25 neighborhoods that require partial or total relocation because they are in areas with various issues to attend to, such as construction on slopes, others are in flood-prone areas, many more are in illegal settlements but have construction contracts. buying and selling that with the passage of time have granted them some duties and rights.

Faced with this panorama, rather not very encouraging, Diego Ramos explained that “There are around 7,200 homes that are on unmitigable and mitigable properties, but this is not from now. There are high-risk areas that have been inhabited by these families for 40 years. To access a relocation, of so many families that we have, it must be through the same national government, because neither the department nor the municipality have the resources to be able to move these homes.

The mayor said that in the case of the northern slope, where La Esneda is located, it is the best example, because there are 400 homes there and not only those of the emergency of February 2022. In Dosquebradas there is no lot where they can take , “the government is determined that many of these families move to the rural area and we do not have lots that are for housing construction, much less with the new POT. Lots would have to be bought from individuals in the urban area who are the current owners”.

The Attorney General’s Office, the detainees and the municipalities

Since January, the Ombudsman’s Office has shown that the UPV and the Police stations were overcrowded by all kinds of detainees, accused and sentenced in an unworthy situation both for deprived of liberty, and for the same uniformed officers who make efforts that do not go with their duty is to watch over these people. In the Metropolitan Area there is an overcrowding of 1,642% and for this reason the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation ruled on the matter at the end of February and said that the solution had to be found promptly.

“Yes, indeed the Attorney General’s Office made a call to all the mayors of the department to be able to have a site that meets all the conditions for all the PPL. In the case of Dosquebradas, these people are being cared for at the Police Station, but not in the best conditions, that is the reality, what these people are experiencing there is inhumane.”

In the Industrial Municipality they have $500 million to begin to solve the problem, because “Despite the fact that these people have made a mistake, we must respect them, the Attorney General’s Office has asked us to do so and we are going to proceed immediately to have that site within the municipality”.