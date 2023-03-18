The Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization (PIAO) is a programming tool with a highly innovative content, due to the drive towards openness and sharing of information that it is able to impose on public organisations. A necessary push to change the narrative of the Public Administration and improve its attractiveness, also towards young people.

This was underlined today by the President of Formez PA, Alberto Bonisoliduring the final meeting of the Laboratory The creation of territorial Public Value in the Regions. Towards the PIAO. The last stage of an 11-month journey, which saw Formez PA alongside 17 Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and allowed the experimentation of a participatory model for the strategic planning of territorial Public Value.

The meeting, held at the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, was opened by the Secretary General of the Conference, Alessia Grilloand was attended by, among others, the executive at the Office of Performance Quality and Reform of the Department of Civil Service, Pierluca Maceroniand of the President of the Technical Commission for the performance, Claudia Ciccodicola.

An opportunity to present the results of the Laboratory to all the regional administrations, also through the comparison between the Regions that participated in the experimentation phase and subsequent dissemination of the model: Abruzzo, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, Umbria, Valle d’Aosta and PA Trento and Bolzano. Their testimonies revealed an interest in continuing work on the PIAO, together with the Department of Civil Service.

The laboratory path, which has come to a conclusion today, was in fact carried out within the framework of the project “Participation of citizens and users in the process of measuring organizational performance and enhancing individual performance as a tool for managing human resources” envisaged by the Convention between the Department of public function and the Formez PA of 27 December 2019.