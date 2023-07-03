The President of Palestine stops contacts with Israel

Hespress out of bounds Photo: AFP Hespress – ReutersMonday 3 July 2023 – 19:13

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced in a statement that the president decided today, Monday, to “stop all contacts and meetings with the Israeli side…and continue to stop security coordination.”

This came after the Israeli forces launched a massive military operation against the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

The decision was issued after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian president has previously temporarily suspended security coordination with Israel several times, in conjunction with previous waves of violence.

Israel Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

