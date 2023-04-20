The President of the Philippines summoned the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines to protest the remarks of “adding fuel to the fire”- Lianhe Zaobao

6
- Philippine President Summons Chinese Ambassador to Philippines to Protest “Adding Oil to Fire” Remarks Lianhe Zaobao
- The President of the Philippines will summon the Chinese ambassador to ask for an explanation of “the theory of endangering Philippine labor” | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- US military bases in the Philippines Philippine Foreign Minister: “Not allowed” to store weapons for Taiwan Strait operations- International- Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Philippine Foreign Minister: U.S. military is not allowed to store weapons in Philippine bases for Taiwan Strait operations Lianhe Zaobao
- Philippine Foreign Minister: U.S. military is not allowed to store weapons in Philippine bases for Taiwan Strait operations|China Press China Daily
