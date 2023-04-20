Home » The President of the Philippines summoned the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines to protest the remarks of “adding fuel to the fire”- Lianhe Zaobao
News

The President of the Philippines summoned the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines to protest the remarks of “adding fuel to the fire”- Lianhe Zaobao

by admin
The President of the Philippines summoned the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines to protest the remarks of “adding fuel to the fire”- Lianhe Zaobao
  1. Philippine President Summons Chinese Ambassador to Philippines to Protest “Adding Oil to Fire” Remarks Lianhe Zaobao
  2. The President of the Philippines will summon the Chinese ambassador to ask for an explanation of “the theory of endangering Philippine labor” | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  3. US military bases in the Philippines Philippine Foreign Minister: “Not allowed” to store weapons for Taiwan Strait operations- International- Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  4. Philippine Foreign Minister: U.S. military is not allowed to store weapons in Philippine bases for Taiwan Strait operations Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Philippine Foreign Minister: U.S. military is not allowed to store weapons in Philippine bases for Taiwan Strait operations|China Press China Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Hot Spots - China announces 'firm' response after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

You may also like

Rai 3 regional in HD, in Valle d’Aosta...

Rain is forecast in different areas of the...

apply! Comfacesar opened a job vacancy for environmental...

explain the strange black spots that appeared on...

We could establish alliances with other parties that...

Looking for a kiss on a dating app?

Roma fans found with bats and hammers –...

4 of the 11 members of “Los Lobos”...

Sebastián Gil, would be selling cocaine and marijuana

Strengthen legal protection of copyright and strongly support...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy