For the control entity, apparently, the conduct could generate a patrimonial detriment for allegedly failing to comply with the contractual obligation to transfer the shares that are the object of the sale, the consequence of which would derive, in principle, in making the clause effective. penalty for 59 billion pesos, by the company K-Yena; At the same time, it warns of irregularities in the call to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Triple A SAESP that was held on February 7, 2023, in which new members of the Board of Directors of Triple A were elected.

The Public Ministry also linked within the disciplinary investigation the Superintendent of Residential Public Services, who apparently would have suggested, decided, recommended or stated before the SAE that compliance with the contract be suspended, functional action with which it could have contributed to the consummation of behaviors jointly with SAE officials to suspend compliance with contractual obligations.

The Attorney General’s Office stated regarding the suspension: “Given the seriousness that the facts that are the subject of investigation objectively reveal, in the terms specified by law and in order to prevent possible disciplinary offenses from continuing to be committed and possibly breaking the legal system and affecting public property. , the provisional suspension of the position of the President of the SAE, José Daniel Rojas Medellín, was ordered for a term of three (3) months”.

